Travis Scott arrested following 'drunken fight' at the Olympics

By Anna Suffolk

Travis Scott was detained by French police following a 'drunken brawl' after watching the Olympics in Paris.

Rapper Travis Scott has been arrested by French police following a 'drunken fight' in Paris after watching Team USA at the 2024 Olympics.

The 'Goosebumps' rapper is currently on tour across the UK and Europe following the release of UTOPIA last year.

He was detained by police at 5am this morning, Friday 9 August, with cops saying he was still 'sobering up' before being questioned.

Scott was seen sitting front row at a US vs Serbia Basketball game for the 2024 Olympics as he hyped up the crowd.

However, after returning to his hotel, the rapper was reportedly caught in a fight with his own bodyguard before being brought into Police custody.

The rapper was intoxicated when the brawl erupted inside the George V hotel near the Champs-Élysées in the heart of Paris, the police source said to Valeurs Actuelles.

An investigating source added: "He was not in the right condition to be questioned straight away, so was put in a cell where he is still sobering up."

The rapper was seen with friend and fellow musician Quavo at the basketball game before the drunken arrest.

Travis Scott's lawyers have yet to comment on Scott's arrest, however this is not the first time the rapper has been in trouble with the authorities. The 30-year-old musician pleaded guilty to public disorder charges at concerts in 2015 and 2018