Tory Lanez’s wife files for divorce a year after wedding amid 10-year prison sentence

By Capital XTRA

Tory Lanez's wife Raina Chassagne has filed for divorce after one year of marriage while the rapper is spending 10 years in jail for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

Tory Lanez's wife has filed for divorce a year after their wedding, which happened just three months before the disgraced rapper started his 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

Raina Chassagne, the soon-to-be ex wife of Tory Lanez, whose full name is Daystar Peterson, filed for divorce this week citing 'irreconcilable differences'.

The pair share son Kai, seven, together, and she has also asked for full custody of their son whilst Tory Lanez spends a decade in prison.

Tory Lanez is getting divorced amid his prison sentence. Picture: Getty

In court documents obtained by Page Six, the pair secretly married in June 2023, shortly before he was sent to prison, but is now divorcing him.

Lanez is spending a decade in prison after shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in July 2020 after an altercation at Kylie Jenner's birthday party.

It is unclear how long Lanez and Chassagne were together for, but have likely known each other for a long time considering their 7-year-old son together.

Tory Lanez is in prison for a decade. . Picture: Getty Images

Despite Chassange requesting full custody of son Kai, Lanez will be allowed to see him at prison visitations.

Lanez is currently serving time at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, and son Kai has seen him multiple times this year.

Lanez declined to testify in the trial with Megan Thee Stallion, but pleaded not guilty and continues to maintain his innocence. He is currently serving a decade in prison.