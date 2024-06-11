Tory Lanez’s wife files for divorce a year after wedding amid 10-year prison sentence

11 June 2024, 15:10

Tory Lanez denies being responsible for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Capital XTRA

By Capital XTRA

Tory Lanez's wife Raina Chassagne has filed for divorce after one year of marriage while the rapper is spending 10 years in jail for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tory Lanez's wife has filed for divorce a year after their wedding, which happened just three months before the disgraced rapper started his 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

Raina Chassagne, the soon-to-be ex wife of Tory Lanez, whose full name is Daystar Peterson, filed for divorce this week citing 'irreconcilable differences'.

The pair share son Kai, seven, together, and she has also asked for full custody of their son whilst Tory Lanez spends a decade in prison.

Tory Lanez is getting divorced amid his prison sentence.
Tory Lanez is getting divorced amid his prison sentence. Picture: Getty

In court documents obtained by Page Six, the pair secretly married in June 2023, shortly before he was sent to prison, but is now divorcing him.

Lanez is spending a decade in prison after shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in July 2020 after an altercation at Kylie Jenner's birthday party.

It is unclear how long Lanez and Chassagne were together for, but have likely known each other for a long time considering their 7-year-old son together.

Tory Lanez has revealed that Drake and The Weeknd have ignored his collab requests.
Tory Lanez is in prison for a decade. . Picture: Getty Images

Despite Chassange requesting full custody of son Kai, Lanez will be allowed to see him at prison visitations.

Lanez is currently serving time at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, and son Kai has seen him multiple times this year.

Lanez declined to testify in the trial with Megan Thee Stallion, but pleaded not guilty and continues to maintain his innocence. He is currently serving a decade in prison.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Chrisean Rock arrested at Blueface’s court hearing while baby son 'taken by officers'

Chrisean Rock arrested at Blueface’s court hearing while baby son 'taken by officers'

‘Power’ star Michael Rainey Jr. speaks out after being allegedly assaulted on TyTy James’ Twitch livestream

‘Power’ star Michael Rainey Jr. speaks out after being allegedly assaulted on TyTy James’ Twitch livestream
Maya Jama dating history: from Stormzy to Ben Simmons

Maya Jama dating history: from Stormzy to Ben Simmons

Doja Cat 'The Scarlet Tour' Setlist: What songs does she perform and who is supporting her?

Doja Cat 'The Scarlet Tour' Full Setlist: What songs does she perform and who is supporting her?

Trending

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck kids: How many children do they have?

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck kids: How many children do they have?

Have Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Split? Inside the Divorce Rumours

Have Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Split? Inside the Divorce Rumours

Chris Brown reacts after fan ‘called off their engagement’ to attend his concert

Chris Brown reacts after fan ‘called off their engagement’ to attend his concert

Chris Brown confirmed he's touring in 2024

Is Chris Brown going on tour in 2024?

The Love Island 2024 summer line-up has finally been revealed

Love Island 2024 Summer Line-Up: All The Confirmed Contestants & Bombshells Revealed

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working