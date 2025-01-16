What did Tommy Fury say about his Molly-Mae split?

What did Tommy Fury say about his Molly-Mae split? Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

Tommy Fury has broken his silence on the real reason he and Molly-Mae Hague broke up following their split in Summer 2024.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tommy Fury has revealed the real reason behind his shock split from Molly-Mae Hague last year amid a new interview with Men's Health magazine.

The duo, who are both 25, split up last year after finding love on ITV dating show Love Island back in 2019, and welcomed daughter Bambi in 2022.

The boxer has now candidly spoken out about his break up with Molly-Mae, and revealed that cheating was not the reason behind it all.

Tommy and Molly share daughter Bambi together. . Picture: Instagram

Why did Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague break up?

Tommy Fury has now broken his silence on the shocking split between him and influencer Molly-Mae in an interview with Men's Health.

He called the cheating claims "Complete and utter bollocks," after accusations ran riot that Tommy cheated on Molly-Mae whilst on holiday.

He admitted: "We broke up because I had a problem with alcohol and I couldn't be the partner that I wanted to be anymore. It kills me to say it, but I couldn't. I loved a pint of beer, loved to drink."

Tommy Fury revealed alcohol issues was the reason for his relationship with Molly-Mae. Picture: Getty

He spoke out about the pressures of fame and the sport of boxing, having been in the limelight since a teenager.

"Cheating was never a thing. You can ask Molly this yourself. It was the drink, and the drink is not a good thing. You need to get a grip of it.

If you're in the same spot as me, where you just think that it's going to cure all your problems, it doesn’t. You wake up even worse and you want to drink more to try and feel happy again. That's the cycle of it."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were together for five years. Picture: ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Tommy Fury candidly opened up to the magazine, and said he is ready to get his career back on track.

"I'm going to get back in the ring real soon and I'm going to pick up where I left off. I'm ready to do that now. I've wasted a year already in my life and I'm ready to pick back up and have a great 2025," he told the mag.

Meanwhile, Molly-Mae Hague is set to open up about her side of the split following the release of her Prime Video documentary series, Molly-Mae: Behind It All.