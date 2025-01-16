Molly-Mae opens up about being photographed kissing ex-boyfriend Tommy Fury
16 January 2025, 10:35 | Updated: 16 January 2025, 11:41
Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out about being pictured kissing ex-boyfriend Tommy Fury on New Years Eve after he revealed the real reason for their split.
Listen to this article
Molly-Mae Hague has broken her silence on her New Years Kiss with Tommy Fury.
The 25-year-old was photographed kissing her ex-boyfriend at a New Years party, and the picture went viral after being obtained with tabloids.
- Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury spark rumours they're back together amid date night
- Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together?
- Tommy Fury says daughter Bambi 'is his priority' amid Molly-Mae split
With her Prime Video documentary series Molly-Mae: Behind It All premiering this week, Molly has now responded to questions about the reported kiss.
Molly-Mae called the situation "really complicated", and said it was tricky to be in the public eye whilst navigating a very public split.
"We are figuring it out as adults, as parents," she told reporters. "We're doing the best we can."
"Tommy and I, our relationship has always been in the public eye but to deal with this breakup, with millions of eyes watching, it is hard, it is complicated."
She did not confirm nor deny that the photo was her and Tommy, but did reject fan speculation that their split was a publicity stunt.
"I think that for me, above everything, has been the most frustrating part," she said."I wish it was a publicity stunt, because it would be a lot easier.
Because going through all of this, with the turmoil of a breakup, has been incredibly hard."I do see the comments, people saying this has obviously just been done 'to launch her brand or a publicity stunt', it's very painful to read because it's real life," she added.
Tommy Fury on juggling his boxing career and being the best dad to Bambi 💓