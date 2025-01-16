Molly-Mae opens up about being photographed kissing ex-boyfriend Tommy Fury

16 January 2025, 10:35 | Updated: 16 January 2025, 11:41

Molly-Mae opens up about being photographed kissing ex-boyfriend Tommy Fury
Molly-Mae opens up about being photographed kissing ex-boyfriend Tommy Fury. Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out about being pictured kissing ex-boyfriend Tommy Fury on New Years Eve after he revealed the real reason for their split.

Molly-Mae Hague has broken her silence on her New Years Kiss with Tommy Fury.

The 25-year-old was photographed kissing her ex-boyfriend at a New Years party, and the picture went viral after being obtained with tabloids.

With her Prime Video documentary series Molly-Mae: Behind It All premiering this week, Molly has now responded to questions about the reported kiss.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were together for five years.
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were together for five years. Picture: ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Molly-Mae called the situation "really complicated", and said it was tricky to be in the public eye whilst navigating a very public split.

"We are figuring it out as adults, as parents," she told reporters. "We're doing the best we can."

"Tommy and I, our relationship has always been in the public eye but to deal with this breakup, with millions of eyes watching, it is hard, it is complicated."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were known as one of the most successful Love Island couples.
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were known as one of the most successful Love Island couples. Picture: Getty

She did not confirm nor deny that the photo was her and Tommy, but did reject fan speculation that their split was a publicity stunt.

"I think that for me, above everything, has been the most frustrating part," she said."I wish it was a publicity stunt, because it would be a lot easier.

Because going through all of this, with the turmoil of a breakup, has been incredibly hard."I do see the comments, people saying this has obviously just been done 'to launch her brand or a publicity stunt', it's very painful to read because it's real life," she added.

