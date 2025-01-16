How to watch SZA & Keke Palmer new film ‘One of Them Days’ in the UK & release date

How to watch SZA & Keke Palmer new film 'One of Them Days' in the UK & release date.

By Anna Suffolk

Here's how to watch SZA and Keke Palmer's new film 'One of Them Days' in the UK and when it will be on streaming.

SZA and Keke Palmer's new film 'One of Them Days' has been released in the US and fans are excited to find out when it will be out in the UK.

The film is directed by Lawrence Lamont and stars the singer and actress in the leading roles, and is a comedy film whereby two friends race to avoid eviction.

So, how can you watch 'One of Them Days' on streaming and when is it released in the UK? Here's all we know.

SZA and Keke Palmer are in a film together!

When does 'One of Them Days' come out in the UK? Release date revealed

One of Them Days has been released in the US already, on January 17th.

However, a UK release date has not been revealed, leading fans to wonder when this might happen.

It is currently only available in US cinema and is likely not be available anywhere else for some time.

One of Them Days poster Keke Palmer & SZA.

Will 'One of Them Days' be on Prime Video, Netflix or Max?

'One of Them Days' is distributed by Sony Pictures, and they have not revealed a release date for the film on a streaming platform.

Sony tends to strike a deal with Netflix on releasing films on their streaming service, so we might be able to see the film on there soon.

Keke Palmer, SZA Episode 1833 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest SZA, host Keke Palmer, and Natasha Lyonne during the Goodnights & Credits on Saturday, December 3, 2022

What is 'One of Them Days' about?

The premise of the film stars Keke Palmer and SZA as Dreux and Alyssa in the titular roles.

The plot summary says: 'When her boyfriend takes her rent money, Alyssa and Dreux race against the clock to avoid eviction and keep their friendship intact.'

The buddy comedy is executive produced by Issa Rae, who created hit TV show Insecure.