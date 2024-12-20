SZA's new album Lana 'Drive' lyrics meaning revealed

SZA's new album Lana 'Drive' lyrics meaning revealed. Picture: CLIENT / Getty

By Anna Suffolk

SZA has released 'Drive', a new song from Lana, the deluxe edition of 2022's SOS. With a music video starring actor Ben Stiller, here's the meaning behind the lyrics.

SZA's deluxe edition of 'SOS' titled Lana is coming VERY soon, and the singer has released 'Drive' from the project to tide us over.

The music video features actor Ben Stiller and is directed by Bradley J. Calder, who has created videos for the likes of Justin Timberlake and Clairo.

So, what is the meaning behind the lyrics to 'Drive' from SZA's deluxe edition of SOS called Lana? Here's everything you need to know as we unpack the meaning.

SZA is releasing Lana VERY soon! Picture: Client

What is the meaning behind SZA's lyrics to Drive from Lana?

Drive was known as 'Problems', and was teased on SZA's Instagram stories earlier in 2024.

This song sees SZA reflect on her career thus far, and says she feels empty despite commercial and financial success.

She highlights her internal struggle to live up to expectations and be true to herself amidst the pressure of being a 'celebrity'.

SZA has had a hugely successful year. Picture: Getty

What are the 'Drive' by SZA lyrics?

[Pre-Chorus]

I been up 'til up midnight, drivin' to nowhere

Bumpin' a slow song, can't get my head clear

I been up 'til sunrise, headed to nowhere

Hopin' that someone's missin' me somewhere

[Chorus]

Drivin', just drivin'

Just tryin', just tryna get my head right

Then I'll be better when, when I

When I, just gotta get my head right

[Verse 1]

And it don't hit the same when you're all alone

And the money's insane, I know

But it don't fill the void at all

And I promised my mom I'd do better

But they keep trying me so hard

With all the bullsh*t and f*ck it all

I keep prеtendin' everyonе's as good as me

Sh*t's so weird I cannot speak

Balled so hard, I think I peaked

All my exes still love me

Call me up, he wanna freak

All my opps lookin' distressed

How you copy then compete?

Oh, you just mad that your n***a want me

Oh, you just mad that we went ten weeks

Oh, you just mad that you’re a** ain't free

Scared to say sh*t so you fake, ki-ki

Scared to cut a n***a so I left, ski-ski

I ain't scared of sh*t so I swing my meat

I ain't scared of sh*t so I let mine go

All my sh*t, 'cause I can, I know

[Pre-Chorus]

I been up 'til up midnight, drivin' to nowhere (Nowhere, nowhere)

Bumpin' a slow song, can't get my head clear

I been up 'til sunrise, headed to nowhere

Hopin' that someone's missin' me somewhere

[Chorus]

Drivin', just drivin' (Just drivin')

Just tryin', just tryna get my head right

Then I'll be better when, when I

When I, just gotta get my head right

[Verse 2]

And I can't lose my focus, I know if hope is the goal

Then I can't succumb to this conquest and lose it all (Nope)

And I know that if love is my purpose

I can't waste energy lookin' for enemies, I just dub it all

I'm anti-beef, half your b*tches be too cheap

Half a milli when I bling, f*ck I look like, on my knees?

You really just mad 'cause I make it look easy

I'm really this bad, you should see it 3D

Boy, yeah, this bag you should spend it on me

All of my time precious, so be

[Pre-Chorus]

I been up 'til up midnight, drivin' to nowhere (Nowhere, nowhere)

Bumpin' a slow song, can't get my head clear

I been up 'til sunrise, headed to nowhere

Hopin' that someone's missin' me somewhere

[Chorus]

Drivin', just drivin' (Just drivin')

Just tryin', just tryna get my head right

Then I'll be better when, when I

When I, just gotta get my head right

SZA - Drive (Official Video)

