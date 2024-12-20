SZA's new album Lana 'Drive' lyrics meaning revealed
20 December 2024, 10:44
SZA has released 'Drive', a new song from Lana, the deluxe edition of 2022's SOS. With a music video starring actor Ben Stiller, here's the meaning behind the lyrics.
Listen to this article
SZA's deluxe edition of 'SOS' titled Lana is coming VERY soon, and the singer has released 'Drive' from the project to tide us over.
The music video features actor Ben Stiller and is directed by Bradley J. Calder, who has created videos for the likes of Justin Timberlake and Clairo.
So, what is the meaning behind the lyrics to 'Drive' from SZA's deluxe edition of SOS called Lana? Here's everything you need to know as we unpack the meaning.
What is the meaning behind SZA's lyrics to Drive from Lana?
Drive was known as 'Problems', and was teased on SZA's Instagram stories earlier in 2024.
This song sees SZA reflect on her career thus far, and says she feels empty despite commercial and financial success.
She highlights her internal struggle to live up to expectations and be true to herself amidst the pressure of being a 'celebrity'.
What are the 'Drive' by SZA lyrics?
[Pre-Chorus]
I been up 'til up midnight, drivin' to nowhere
Bumpin' a slow song, can't get my head clear
I been up 'til sunrise, headed to nowhere
Hopin' that someone's missin' me somewhere
[Chorus]
Drivin', just drivin'
Just tryin', just tryna get my head right
Then I'll be better when, when I
When I, just gotta get my head right
[Verse 1]
And it don't hit the same when you're all alone
And the money's insane, I know
But it don't fill the void at all
And I promised my mom I'd do better
But they keep trying me so hard
With all the bullsh*t and f*ck it all
I keep prеtendin' everyonе's as good as me
Sh*t's so weird I cannot speak
Balled so hard, I think I peaked
All my exes still love me
Call me up, he wanna freak
All my opps lookin' distressed
How you copy then compete?
Oh, you just mad that your n***a want me
Oh, you just mad that we went ten weeks
Oh, you just mad that you’re a** ain't free
Scared to say sh*t so you fake, ki-ki
Scared to cut a n***a so I left, ski-ski
I ain't scared of sh*t so I swing my meat
I ain't scared of sh*t so I let mine go
All my sh*t, 'cause I can, I know
[Pre-Chorus]
I been up 'til up midnight, drivin' to nowhere (Nowhere, nowhere)
Bumpin' a slow song, can't get my head clear
I been up 'til sunrise, headed to nowhere
Hopin' that someone's missin' me somewhere
[Chorus]
Drivin', just drivin' (Just drivin')
Just tryin', just tryna get my head right
Then I'll be better when, when I
When I, just gotta get my head right
[Verse 2]
And I can't lose my focus, I know if hope is the goal
Then I can't succumb to this conquest and lose it all (Nope)
And I know that if love is my purpose
I can't waste energy lookin' for enemies, I just dub it all
I'm anti-beef, half your b*tches be too cheap
Half a milli when I bling, f*ck I look like, on my knees?
You really just mad 'cause I make it look easy
I'm really this bad, you should see it 3D
Boy, yeah, this bag you should spend it on me
All of my time precious, so be
[Pre-Chorus]
I been up 'til up midnight, drivin' to nowhere (Nowhere, nowhere)
Bumpin' a slow song, can't get my head clear
I been up 'til sunrise, headed to nowhere
Hopin' that someone's missin' me somewhere
[Chorus]
Drivin', just drivin' (Just drivin')
Just tryin', just tryna get my head right
Then I'll be better when, when I
When I, just gotta get my head right
SZA - Drive (Official Video)
Alexa, ask Global Player to play 'Homegrown Track of the Year The Playlist'