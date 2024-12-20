What time will SZA's Lana (SOS Deluxe) be released?

20 December 2024, 09:11 | Updated: 20 December 2024, 10:46

What time will Lana (SOS Deluxe) by SZA be released?
What time will Lana (SOS Deluxe) by SZA be released? Picture: Getty

Lana by SZA didn't drop when the singer said it would. Here is the updated release date and time for the highly-anticipated SOS Deluxe.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Since announcing Lana, the deluxe edition to SOS last year, SZA fans have been anticipating the album.

Due for release on Friday 20 December at Midnight, fans were eager to listen to the new songs, including 'Drive', but were shocked to see the album not appear on streaming services.

SZA has now said we may have to wait a little longer for the album, so here's exactly when Lana is coming out and the release time.

SZA Performs at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
SZA is releasing Lana VERY soon! Picture: Getty

What time does Lana by SZA get released?

SZA took to Instagram to confirm that the SOS deluxe album, Lana, will officially drop on December 20 during the day. This means it is a few hours late to the expected release time.

She shared on her Instagram, “I had to get my mixes right…All songs are delivered and ingesting into the system as we speak.”

This means it is likely we only have to wait a few hours for new SZA music.

SZA on the SOS tour.
SZA on the SOS tour. Picture: Getty

However, we did get the song 'Drive' and the accompanying music video today, which features actor Ben Stiller.

The visual also ends with a teaser of the track 'Crybaby'.

Other tracks in Lana currently include 'Saturn', whilst a few including 'PSA' and "DTM (Diamond Boy" are heavily rumoured.

Alexa, ask Global Player to play 'Homegrown Track of the Year The Playlist'

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Burna Boy dating history: From Chloe Bailey to ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don

Burna Boy dating history: From Chloe Bailey to ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don

SZA's new album Lana 'Drive' lyrics meaning revealed

SZA's new album Lana 'Drive' lyrics meaning revealed

Tyler Perry & Kerry Washington on the importance of telling 'The Six Triple Eight' story

Tyler Perry & Kerry Washington on the importance of telling 'The Six Triple Eight' story

When is SZA’s new album ‘Lana’ coming out? Release date & time

When is SZA’s new album ‘Lana’ coming out? Singer confirms 2024 release date

Trending

Snoop Dogg reaches out to apologise to Kendrick Lamar for posting Drake diss track

Snoop Dogg reaches out to apologise to Kendrick Lamar for posting Drake diss track

Burna Boy 'Bundle by Bundle' lyrics meaning revealed

Burna Boy 'Bundle by Bundle' lyrics meaning revealed

Bhad Bhabie addresses 'cheating' on Le Vaughn with rapper Chief Keef amid Alabama Barker feud

Bhad Bhabie addresses 'cheating' on Le Vaughn with rapper Chief Keef amid Alabama Barker feud
Burna Boy at Co-Op Live Manchester 2025: Date, Tickets & More

Burna Boy at Co-Op Live Manchester 2025: Date, Tickets & More

Is Kai Cenat dating influencer Gabrielle Alayah?

Is Kai Cenat dating influencer Gabrielle Alayah?

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working