What time will SZA's Lana (SOS Deluxe) be released?

What time will Lana (SOS Deluxe) by SZA be released? Picture: Getty

Lana by SZA didn't drop when the singer said it would. Here is the updated release date and time for the highly-anticipated SOS Deluxe.

Since announcing Lana, the deluxe edition to SOS last year, SZA fans have been anticipating the album.

Due for release on Friday 20 December at Midnight, fans were eager to listen to the new songs, including 'Drive', but were shocked to see the album not appear on streaming services.

SZA has now said we may have to wait a little longer for the album, so here's exactly when Lana is coming out and the release time.

SZA is releasing Lana VERY soon! Picture: Getty

What time does Lana by SZA get released?

SZA took to Instagram to confirm that the SOS deluxe album, Lana, will officially drop on December 20 during the day. This means it is a few hours late to the expected release time.

She shared on her Instagram, “I had to get my mixes right…All songs are delivered and ingesting into the system as we speak.”

This means it is likely we only have to wait a few hours for new SZA music.

SZA on the SOS tour. Picture: Getty

However, we did get the song 'Drive' and the accompanying music video today, which features actor Ben Stiller.

The visual also ends with a teaser of the track 'Crybaby'.

Other tracks in Lana currently include 'Saturn', whilst a few including 'PSA' and "DTM (Diamond Boy" are heavily rumoured.

