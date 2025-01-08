What does 'BMF' stand for? SZA’s new song lyrics meaning revealed
8 January 2025, 16:22
SZA's new song 'BMF' from the deluxe edition of SOS, Lana has quickly become a fan favourite. But what does BMF mean? Here's what the lyrics actually mean.
Listen to this article
SZA dropped the deluxe edition of her sophmore album SOS titled Lana just days ago, and fans have already been drawn to viral track BMF.
The single from Lana has been going viral on TikTok and has racked up impressive streaming numbers thanks to its catchy lyrics and SZA's signature style.
So, what does BMF actually stand for and what are the lyrics to SZA's new song? Here's everything you need to know.
What does BMF by SZA mean?
Fans have been eager to find out the real meaning of BMF and what it stands for after the song dropped from SZA's album Lana.
BMF stands for 'Blow Money Fast' in SZA's song, and she directly mentions this phrase in the lyrics.
However, BMF can also stand for 'bad motherf*****' as popularised by Tarantino's film Pulp Fiction. It can also stand for 'Big Money Flow' as popularised in hip-hop culture.
What are the lyrics to BMF by SZA?
Here are the lyrics to SZA's new song BMF:
Young and fine and dark and handsome
The boy from South Detroit keep bossing, and
I can't keep my panties from dropping
He's so fly, fly
Going too fast, don't hurt yourself
I can't keep up with all the lies you tell yourself
You kinda cute, but play too much, don't play yourself
I'm not the one, but we can still pretend this can be my man
You say you feel different when you with me, tell me anything
Compliment my energy, it's different laying next to me
All I ask is don't make me pull up and get to dumping
You know I can't give no f*cks, you know I'm with all the ruckus, can you?
Young and fine and dark and handsome
The boy West side of Compton came walking in
I can't keep my panties from dropping
He's so fly, fly
Ooh, he bossy, ooh, he Crip walkin'
Took me to Slauson and he sl*t me out
And when I got a problem, he get to packing
He 'bout all that action, call him Mr. Handle It
You know I'm hella different from them chickens you been trickin' on
I can be your ride or die, get down your strongest bone
Trust me, boy, I'm good in every hood
Trickin', finna fall in backwards
I'm just tryna show you what it would be like if you my man
Young and fine and dark and handsome
The boy from South of somewhere came walking in
I can't keep my panties from dropping
He's so fly, fly
Blowin' money fast, it won't last
Shorty won't make it last, ooh-oh
Blowin' money fast, we might crash
I'll make it last, we'll be-, oh-oh
Ecstasy is just a pill away
Pop it up or you could screw today
I'm just tryna hear you say my name
Love to play your ruler, be your Jane
You could be my Tarzan, toss me up
Other h*es is lacking, call me up
Know my baby packing, why I'm stuck
That's why he my man
Young and he fine and he tall and he handsome
Talkin' so fine, I might hold it for ransom
Put it in drive, I'm not shy, I might let ya
Cruise all night
Blowin' money fast, it won't last
Shorty won't make it last, ooh-oh
Blowin' money fast, we might crash