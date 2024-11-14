Who is Skai Jackson's boyfriend & baby dad Deondre Burgin? Name & age revealed

Who is Skai Jackson's boyfriend & baby dad Deondre Burgin? Name & age revealed. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

By Capital XTRA

Who is Skai Jackson's boyfriend and baby daddy 'Yerkky Yerkky', whose real name is reportedly Deondre Burgin. Here's everything you need to know as she revealed her pregnancy.

Disney star Skai Jackson revealed she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend 'Yerkky Yerkky', whose identity has been kept under wraps.

Social media sleuths have been searching to find out the identity of her boyfriend, who she frequently posts on social media, especially Snapchat.

After some digging, fans discovered that he goes by the name Yerkky Yerkky, and his name appears to be Deondre Burgin.

Who is Skai Jackson's boyfriend and baby daddy? His real name revealed

Skai Jackson is dating Deondre Burgin, who goes by the name Yerkky Yerkky on social media, including Facebook.

His public account has over 20,000 followers and he even reposted pictures of Skai and her baby bump with a love heart emoji in the most recent days.

His Instagram account is also public, and boasts of 80,000 followers.

How old is Skai Jackson's boyfriend?

According to an old X (Twitter) account, Skai's boyfriend and baby daddy is reportedly 25-years-old.

Jackson hard launched her relationship in December of 2023 in a since-deleted video where she referenced she had a 'boyfriend'.

News of Skai Jackson's pregnancy first came to light after she was arrested for domestic battery after a fight with her boyfriend at Universal CityWalk in California, however charges have now been dropped.

Skai Jackson with her boyfriend. Picture: Snapchat

TMZ reported that law enforcement sources confirmed that she told the arresting officers she was “happily engaged and expecting a baby” with her boyfriend.

'Skai is relieved that the investigation revealed that this was nothing more than a misunderstanding,' a representative for Jackson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.