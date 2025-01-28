Skai Jackson, 22, gives birth to baby boy Kasai with baby daddy Yerkky Yerkky

28 January 2025, 11:32

Skai Jackson, 22, gives birth to baby boy Kasai with baby daddy Yerkky Yerkky
Skai Jackson, 22, gives birth to baby boy Kasai with baby daddy Yerkky Yerkky. Picture: Getty / Instagram
Disney Channel star Skai Jackson has had her baby, taking to social media to announce the news of her baby boy with boyfriend Yerkky Yerkky.

Skai Jackson has become a mother! The 22-year-old has announced the birth of her baby boy in an Instagram post.

The Disney Channel star, who rose to fame after appearing on Jessie, shared the news two months after confirming her pregnancy.

She also revealed the name of her little one, revealing she had given birth to a baby boy called Kasai with her boyfriend Yerkky Yerkky, whose real name is Deondre Burgin.

Skai Jackson has given birth to a baby boy.
Skai Jackson has given birth to a baby boy. Picture: Getty

Skai posted an adorable snap of her hands with her little one's hands, and simply captioned the post the name of her little one, Kasai, alongside a bear and brown heart emoji.

The 22-year-old told PEOPLE in November 2024 that she is "thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life–embracing motherhood and driving into new acting projects."

Friends flooded the comment section to wish Skai a safe journey into motherhood, as Ice Spice said 'congrats', and Keke Palmer commented a string of heart-eye emojis.

Skai Jackson with her boyfriend, who has not been publicly named.
Skai Jackson with her boyfriend, who has not been publicly named. Picture: Snapchat

Skai welcomed her baby Kasai with her baby daddy Yerkky Yerkky, whose real name is Deondre Burgin.

However, Skai's boyfriend, who she has not publicly named but has appeared over her Snapchat, is currently in jail in Ohio.

According to TMZ, Burgin was given a 90-day sentence in November, which means he should be out next month. An insider said Skai is ready to be a mother and is "determined to be the best mother and role model."

