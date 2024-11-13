Disney star Skai Jackson, 22, expecting first child with boyfriend

13 November 2024, 10:52 | Updated: 13 November 2024, 10:58

Disney star Skai Jackson sparks pregnancy rumours with 'bump' picture
Disney star Skai Jackson sparks pregnancy rumours with 'bump' picture. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

22-year-old Skai Jackson, who starred on Disney Channel show 'Jessie', has announced she is pregnant with her boyfriend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Skai Jackson, who is known for starring on Disney Channel shows including Jessie, has revealed she is pregnant and expecting her first baby at the age of 22.

The 22-year-old made headlines over the past month after being papped out and about with a prominent belly, has now addressed the rumours.

Jackson, who also appeared in Disney show Bunk'd, announced she is engaged to her boyfriend earlier this year.

22-year-old Skai Jackson has been spotted with an apparent baby bump.
22-year-old Skai Jackson has been spotted with an apparent baby bump. Picture: Getty

“I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!” Jackson tells PEOPLE.

In photos posted by the publication, Skai displayed her baby bump in a purple crop top as she enjoyed an outing with her mother Kiya Cole.

Skai Jackson previously revealed her alleged pregnancy to Police authorities after being arrested earlier this year.

Skai Jackson with her boyfriend, who has not been publicly named.
Skai Jackson with her boyfriend, who has not been publicly named. Picture: Snapchat

The 22-year-old was arrested for domestic battery after a fight with her boyfriend at Universal CityWalk in California, however charges have now been dropped.

TMZ reported that law enforcement sources confirmed that she told the arresting officers she was “happily engaged and expecting a baby” with her boyfriend.

'Skai is relieved that the investigation revealed that this was nothing more than a misunderstanding,' a representative for Jackson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The identity of her boyfriend is also private, however she has shared a few snippets of their relationship on Snapchat and other social media.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Skepta weighs in on Drake & Kendrick Lamar beef

Skepta weighs in on Drake & Kendrick Lamar beef

DDG addresses having 'more children' with ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey

DDG addresses having 'more children' with ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey

How many kids does Machine Gun Kelly have? From daughter to new baby

How many kids does Machine Gun Kelly have? From daughter to new baby

Megan Fox's children: How many kids she has, names & ages revealed

Megan Fox's children: How many kids she has, names & ages revealed

Trending

Megan Fox pregnant: Baby's due date, gender and pregnancy details

Megan Fox pregnant: Baby's due date, gender and pregnancy details

Celina Powell appears to confirm she's dating rapper YBN Nahmir

Celina Powell appears to confirm she's dating rapper YBN Nahmir

What is Kai Cenat's Net Worth in 2024? Inside the Twitch streamer's fortune

What is Kai Cenat's Net Worth in 2024 & how much he makes per stream

Bhad Bhabie’s mother confirms rapper’s Cancer diagnosis

Bhad Bhabie’s mother confirms rapper’s Cancer diagnosis

MTV EMA Awards Winners list 2024

MTV EMA Awards Winners list 2024

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working