Disney star Skai Jackson, 22, expecting first child with boyfriend

By Anna Suffolk

22-year-old Skai Jackson, who starred on Disney Channel show 'Jessie', has announced she is pregnant with her boyfriend.

Skai Jackson, who is known for starring on Disney Channel shows including Jessie, has revealed she is pregnant and expecting her first baby at the age of 22.

The 22-year-old made headlines over the past month after being papped out and about with a prominent belly, has now addressed the rumours.

Jackson, who also appeared in Disney show Bunk'd, announced she is engaged to her boyfriend earlier this year.

22-year-old Skai Jackson has been spotted with an apparent baby bump. Picture: Getty

“I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!” Jackson tells PEOPLE.

In photos posted by the publication, Skai displayed her baby bump in a purple crop top as she enjoyed an outing with her mother Kiya Cole.

Skai Jackson previously revealed her alleged pregnancy to Police authorities after being arrested earlier this year.

Skai Jackson with her boyfriend, who has not been publicly named. Picture: Snapchat

The 22-year-old was arrested for domestic battery after a fight with her boyfriend at Universal CityWalk in California, however charges have now been dropped.

TMZ reported that law enforcement sources confirmed that she told the arresting officers she was “happily engaged and expecting a baby” with her boyfriend.

'Skai is relieved that the investigation revealed that this was nothing more than a misunderstanding,' a representative for Jackson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The identity of her boyfriend is also private, however she has shared a few snippets of their relationship on Snapchat and other social media.