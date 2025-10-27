Who is Kwn? Age, ethnicity & girlfriend and more

KWN. Picture: Getty Images

Kwn is an R&B artist that has taken the world by storm with her sound. From collaborating with fellow artist Kehlani, as well as hard-launching Kehlani as her girlfriend, she most definitely needs to be on your radar – here are all the details from her age, ethnicity, and dating history.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kwn on ‘worst behaviour’ with Kehlani and her dream collab with Pharrell 👏🎶

Kwn is an R&B artist from Walthamstow, East London, that has blown up over the last year, with her songs ‘worst behaviour’ and ‘do what I say’ gaining over 9 million streams on Spotify.

One thing about kwn is she doesn’t shy away from is her queer identity and popularity with the ladies, most recently being linked with fellow R&B artist, Kehlani.

The ‘worst behaviour’ singer actually supported Kehlani on her most recent tour, teasing fans with her seemingly steamy chemistry with the ‘Honey’ singer.

Kwn, whose real name is K. Wilson, is definitely making waves, fans in love with the star’s unique androgynous style.

Whilst she is new on the scene, there is a lot that fans don’t know about her – so here is your fix of all things Kwn!

How old is Kwn?



KWN at BET Awards 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Kwn is 25 years old.

Her birthday is April 5th, making her an Aries.

What ethnicity is Kwn?

Kwn is confirmed to be half Nigerian and half Irish.

Her father, from whom she gets her Nigerian heritage, used to be a DJ when she was younger, which she cites as being a big reason she became an artist.



Who is Kwn’s girlfriend & is she dating Kehlani?

Kwn has confirmed she is currently dating fellow artist Khelani, as of October 2025.

There had been speculation that the pair had been dating following their 'worst behaviour' collaboration.

In the music video for the track, they share a steamy kiss and have replicated the chemistry in live performance also, to fans’ delight.

As the rumors built, to add fire to the flames, the two were caught hanging out at Juneteenth celebrations.

Kehlani also surprised fans on the 20th June by bringing kwn out to perform their steamy song in person.

Their confirmation came in the form of two TikToks posted by each singer, debuting their connection finally!

kehlani e a kwn finalmente se assumindoooo vivas as lésbicas porra pic.twitter.com/Ddreiu5Pqg — ؘ (@raylanexx) October 26, 2025

kwn and kehlani confirmed their dating rumours??👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Jsrb6Ka7N3 — ava ɞ˚ (@flirtyva) October 26, 2025

They did receive some backlash, though, which kwn quickly shut down.

The R&B star has also been linked to musician Sasha Keeble, but neither has spoken on the rumours.

Kwn was also recently nominated at the 2025 BET Awards.

You can watch Capital XTRA’s full interview with the star here.