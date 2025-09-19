Is Latto dating 21 Savage? Why fans think he’s her mystery boyfriend

Is Latto dating 21 Savage? Why fans think he’s her mystery boyfriend. Picture: Alamy

Rappers Latto and 21 Savage have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time, and with Latto releasing a new track with Nemzzz, fans believe it’s about her secret boyfriend, so here are all the details on whether the pair is official.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Latto has been in the press lately for her romantic association with fellow rapper 21 Savage, but after her latest release ‘ART’ with Nemzzz, fans are speculating more now than ever that the pair is together.

Whilst the potential couple are very secretive concerning their love lives, there is quite a lot of evidence that seems to put their denial to bed.

Back in 2020, fans spotted on each star's Instagram stories that they had posted very similar pictures of the same location; this immediately sparked rumours, however, Latto later clarified that they were simply both performing at the same location.

Both 21 and Latto have individually clarified that they have been in long-term relationships with a partner that they have not revealed publicly.

So, from song mentions to tattoos, here are all the details linking Latto and 21 Savage.

21 Savage refers to Latto in new track, 'If Only'

Dropping on 19th September, 21 features on rapper Hunxho's new track.

The song is a romantic track, and the London-born rapper takes that theme seriously.

He says: "Fell in love with the cheetah print.”

This is a clear reference to the 'Big Mama' rapper, her branding being heavily influenced by the animal print.

Latto is one of the main reasons the fashion staple has become so popular recently; her often spotted in her iconic pattern.

Latto in cheetah print. Picture: Getty Images

Latto and 21 Savage were pictured together for first time

In August, after years of speculation, the rumoured couple were finally pictured together.

Despite being suspected to be dating for years, they had never been seen with each other.

However, they were caught by paparazzi on vacation together.

The pictures are very blurry, but there is no disputing that it is the pair.

Latto & 21 Savage finally spotted together after hiding their relationship for years.😭 pic.twitter.com/aJheIVvE3d — ໊ (@BardisMedia) August 29, 2025

Latto and 21 Savage have a song together

Latto and 21 Savage on 'Wheelie'. Picture: Youtube

‘Wheelie’, released in 2021, was the track with both of the trending rappers on.

After the previous encounters, fans were certain this was an obvious sign the two were in cahoots, but still neither of them confirmed.

The ‘Brokey’ rapper said: “[21 Savage] is one of the male Atlanta artists running it, and then I’m the female running it, hands down, I think it’s just that Atlanta chemistry. I’ve opened up for 21 way back in the day.”

Latto and 21 Savage have ‘matching tattoos’

Perhaps the most concrete piece of evidence is the star’s tattoos.

Both Latto and 21 have a tattoo behind their ear in the exact same place!

When the discreet tattoo was seen on Latto, fans went crazy as the tattoo reads ‘Sheyaa’, the ‘redrum’ rapper's birth name.

21, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, also has, what appears to be, a matching tattoo in the same spot behind their ears.

His tattoo, which, although unclear, is speculated to read ‘Alyssa’ - Latto’s real name - according to fans.

Latto wore 21 Savage’s football team’s shirt

The ‘Big Mama’ rapper seemed to fuel rumours of her ‘secret’ relationship when she posted to Instagram in an Arsenal top.

Having no prior link or supposed interest in the club, fans were left wondering the reason why she wore the red shirt.

It then became clear to the shippers that 21, who is originally from London, is a supporter of the London club.

The ‘Creepin’ rapper had even been presented a signed shirt at the Gunners' ground, The Emirates Stadium.

This connection led fans to believe that Latto was giving a nudge to ‘her man’s’ home team.

Latto references her man in a new track

Nemzzz and Latto on 'ART'. Picture: Soundlcloud

And now, as of most recently, Latto has released a track with British rapper, Nemzzz.

Their new track, called ‘ATE’, seems to fuel the rumours again.

In the song, Latto says: "Knew hе was from UK when he got behind mе stabbin' it, aha / [..] / In the A, they call me fine sh*t, but the mandem say I'm leng (Okay)."

This reference to her man being British is as clear as day!

Whilst 21 is an Atlanta-based rapper, he sent fans into a spiral years ago when they realised he was actually born and raised in London before moving across the pond.

Despite all of the pair’s denials in the past, fans are now more than ever certain that the rapping duo is together.