Are Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor dating? A complete relationship timeline

Are Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor dating? A complete relationship timeline. Picture: Getty Images

By Shanai Dunglinson

Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor are the hottest new Hollywood couple. The new boyfriend and girlfriend have been popping out at events looking very much in love over the past months, but when did they start dating? Here is a complete and up-to-date timeline of their relationship.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor have hard-launched their relationship to the world, giving fans the couple content that the world has been asking for.

They officially confirmed their romance in early June after they were spotted cosying up at The Lion King star’s 31st birthday celebrations, and the internet went crazy to see the new celebrities in cahoots.

The singer and dancer has two kids from her previous marriage with ex-husband, Iman Shumpert, whilst Aaron has never been in a public relationship.

So here are all the details we know about the new relationship and a complete timeline of Aaron and Teyana’s relationship.

How long have Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor been dating? And when did they first meet?

Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor, Vanity Fair Party. Picture: Getty Images

Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor were first linked together way back in February 2025, when the Mufasa star posted photos of his time at the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala, hinting but not directly addressing the relationship.

They were then pictured sitting super close together at the American Black Film Festival, continuing to fuel the fire of dating rumours.

Then came the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, where they attended together in March, the pair posing together in some shots, but still alluding and not confirming fans' suspicions.

And finally, the hard launch came for the actor's 31st birthday, where Teyana shared personal photos of Aaron’s surprise birthday party, which she had planned.

Snapped kissing and canoodling, they officially became the hottest new couple on the internet, with fans putting their love for Aaron to the side to fangirl for the attractive new couple!

Aaron and Teyana have been dating loosely since February 2025, and officially since June, a total of 4 months.Since the hard-launch, the couple has been giving their fan bases the content that they need.

Most recently, the couple has been pre-empting the release of the singer’s visual album ‘Escape Room’, where Aaron is set to star next to Teyana in a sultry and sexy production.

Whilst popping out together for big events, they've finally been letting fans into their more intimate moments, making us all feel like we are third-wheeling.

In July, they showed their playful side and posted to socials a clip of a dinner date where they were giggling, dancing, and looking very much in love.

Teyana Taylor enjoys date night

BET Awards 2025 – Aaron Pierre supports Teyana Taylor’s debut at the award show

Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor at BET Awards. Picture: Getty Images

On the 9th June 2025, Teyana Taylor made her debut on the BET Awards stage, with her man sitting front row to show his support.

The musician had broken her 5-year music hiatus to perform two new tracks off of her EP, ‘Fire Girl’ and ‘Long Time’, both from the upcoming visual album Aaron is set to star in.

The pair were papp’d looking super comfy, hand-in-hand, sat at the awards show, taking pics with fellow celebrity Ciara.The actor is sure to be supporting Teyana at lots of future award shows, so we have the red-carpet snaps to look forward to.

So, the couple is clearly fresh and attractive!With the honeymoon stage of the relationship clearly being thoroughly enjoyed by the couple, we and fans only have more loved-up content from the couple incoming.