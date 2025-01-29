What happened to Love Island winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding? Their split explained

29 January 2025, 16:50

What happened to Love Island winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding? Their split explained
What happened to Love Island winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding? Their split explained. Picture: Getty

Love Island winner Sammy Root is set to enter the Love Island All Stars villa as a bombshell, so here is a recap on what went down with him and 2023 winner Jess Harding.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars has two new bombshells entering the villa - Sammy Root and Danielle Sellers.

Fans can't stop talking about Sammy in particular, who won series 10 of the ITV show back in 2023 with then-girlfriend Jess Harding.

So, why did Sammy and Jess split just months after winning Love Island? Here's everything they have said about each other since the break up and the real reason for the split.

Jess Harding and Sammy Root split a couple of months after winning.
Jess Harding and Sammy Root split a couple of months after winning. Picture: Getty

Why did Jess and Sammy split after Love Island?

A mere couple of months after they won series 10 and £50k from Love Island in 2023, Sammy and Jess shared that they had broken up.

Taking to Instagram to address this split, Sammy wrote: "I thought I would come online to address today's news about me and Jess.

"Yes we had a private conversation regarding our relationship but this was left up in the air as Jess is still away and we haven't had a chance to speak in person.

To be totally clear – I at least wanted a face-to-face conversation to see if our relationship could be saved and felt this would be the respectful way forward."

We had the most incredible experience winning Love Island and I genuinely saw a future with Jess. I was committed and respectful of our relationship.

Sammy is entering with bombshell Danielle
Sammy is entering with bombshell Danielle. Picture: ITV
Sammy is back for All Stars.
Sammy is back for All Stars. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, Jess kept quiet about the split, and told fans during an Instagram Q&A that: "I really don't want to go into detail by doing a big statement but we're just very different and behave differently and that's it."

Since splitting from Sammy, Jess has found love with a new man, who features on her social media.

With Sammy set to enter the villa for round two, he said: "hopefully this time round, I’ll leave with a relationship that goes the distance."

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Everything we know about Jake vs Logan Paul boxing match

Everything we know about Jake vs Logan Paul boxing match

Central Cee confirms Drake collaboration and why he hasn't released it

Central Cee confirms Drake collaboration and why he hasn't released it

How to watch the Grammy Awards 2025 in the UK and who is performing?

How to watch the Grammy Awards 2025 in the UK and who is performing?

Central Cee 'Can't Rush Greatness' Tour 2025: Dates, tickets, presale codes & more

Central Cee 'Can't Rush Greatness' Tour 2025: Dates, tickets, presale codes & more

Trending

Who left Love Island All Stars last night? Dumped Islanders list

Who left Love Island All Stars last night? Full list of dumped Islanders

Will Rihanna join A$AP Rocky in his court trial?

Will Rihanna join A$AP Rocky in his court trial?

Skepta breaks silence on viral Aaron Pierre fashion week photo

Skepta breaks silence on viral Aaron Pierre fashion week photo

How old are all the Love Island All Stars contestants? Ages from Scott Thomas to Olivia Hawkins

How old are all the Love Island All Stars contestants? Ages from Scott Thomas to Gabby Allen
Who is Skai Jackson's boyfriend & baby dad Deondre Burgin? Name & age revealed

Who is Skai Jackson's boyfriend & baby dad Deondre Burgin? Name & age revealed

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working