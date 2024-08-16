Will Post Malone tour his F-1 Trillion album?

Will Post Malone tour his F-1 Trillion album? Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Will Post Malone go on tour for his new country-inspired album 'F-1 Trillion'? Here's everything we know including possible dates, tickets and setlist.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Post Malone has released his brand-new country inspired album titled F-1 Trillion, which features collaborations with the likes of Dolly Parton and Luke Combs.

The 'Rockstar' singer is well versed in rap, rock and pop music, and flexes his country muscles on songs like 'Pour Me A Drink' and 'Guy For That' with some of country's finest singers. After collaborations from the likes of 21 Savage and Quavo, Posty takes a country route which has led fans to wondering whether a tour may be on the cards.

So, is Post Malone touring his new album F-1 Trillion and will he come to the UK? Here's everything we know about dates, tickets and possible setlists.

Post Malone is in his country era! Picture: Getty

Is Post Malone going on a F-1 Trillion tour?

Post Malone has revealed he is taking his new album F-1 Trillion on a tour across North America in 2024.

The dates begin with a pair of shows in Salt Lake City in early September and run until the end of October.

Here are the full dates to Posty's US Tour:

SEPTEMBER

08 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

12 – Noblesville, Ind. – Ruoff Music Center

14 – Syracuse, N.Y. – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

16 – Bangor, Maine – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

18 – Boston – Fenway Park

20 – Hershey, Pa. – Hersheypark Stadium

21 – Hartford, Conn. – The XFINITY Theatre

23 – Saratoga Springs, Ny. – Broadview Stage at SPAC

25 – Scranton, Pa. – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

28 – New York – Global Citizen Festival

29 – Wantagh, N.Y. – Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre

OCTOBER

01 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio – Blossom Music Center

04 – Virginia Beach, Va. – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

05 – Raleigh, N.C. – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

07 – Charlotte, N.C. – PNC Music Pavilion

09 – Charleston, S.C. – Credit One Stadium

11 – Atlanta – Lakewood Amphitheatre

13 – Rogers, Ark. – Walmart AMP

15 – Pelham, Ala. – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

17 – Orange Beach, Ala. – The Wharf Amphitheater

19 – Nashville, Tenn. – Nissan Stadium

Post Malone is heading back on tour. Picture: Alamy

Will Post Malone bring the F-1 Trillion tour to the UK and Europe?

There is no indication that Post Malone will bring his F-1 Trillion tour to the UK and Europe as he has not announced those dates yet.

The singer did come to the UK and Europe in Summer 2023 for his 'Twelfth Carat Toothache' tour, so he may announce some overseas shows for 2025.

What is the setlist for Post Malone's F-1 Trillion Tour?

Post Malone hasn't started the tour yet so there is no official setlist. However, we can guess from previous setlists from performances over the recent months.

This is his most recent touring setlist (via setlist.fm), however it will likely have some more songs from his new album F-1 Trillion on it!

Better Now Wow. Zack and Codeine Psycho Goodbyes I Like You (A Happier Song) Take What You Want Over Now rockstar Stay (Acoustic) I Fall Apart (Acoustic) Wrapped Around Your Finger Circles Sunflower (Post Malone & Swae Lee cover) Congratulations I Had Some Help Chemical

Post Malone is on tour for the next few months. Picture: Alamy

How can you get tickets to Post Malone's F-1 Trillion Tour?

You can get tickets here for Post Malone's US tour.