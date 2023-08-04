Post Malone's Child: Age, Gender, Name & More Revealed

Post Malone reveals how he got his rap name

Here's everything we know about Posty's little one!

Post Malone is known for his multitude of hits including 'Chemicals' and 'Sunflower' and his laidback persona, however the rapper keeps his private life under wraps.

The 'Rockstar' singer revealed that he welcomed a child in May 2022 with his fiancée, who stays out of the spotlight.

Here's everything we know about Posty's little one, including their name, age, gender and more.

Posty is a dad! Picture: Alamy