Offset reacts to Pooh Shiesty publicly flirting with Cardi B
27 August 2024, 16:44
Offset has responded to fellow rapper Pooh Shiesty for flirting with his wife Cardi B amid divorce proceedings.
Offset has hit back at fellow rapper Pooh Shiesty for flirting with his wife Cardi B amidst divorce proceedings.
The high-profile couple have had a tumultuous relationship and are currently expecting their third child together.
Despite the divorce proceedings, Offset appeared to take issue with fellow rapper Pooh Shiesty, who slid into her social media accounts.
Earlier last week, Cardi B took to her Instagram live where she mentioned she is looking for a New York apartment to add to her property portfolio.
Pooh Shiesty commented underneath saying: “I’m 5 mins away baby open the door.”
Fans don't know whether Shiesty was the one commenting as he is currently in prison serving time after admitting to firearm and drug charges.
However, Offset quickly reacted to Shiesty's flirting, and tweeted a string of laughing emojis.
Many fans believe this was a direct reference to the rapper's flirtatious antics with Cardi B.
"Laugh now cry later" one fan commented underneath as one quote-tweeted: "Mans is seething."