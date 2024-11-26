Mustard reacts to viral Kendrick Lamar 'mustard' meme

By Anna Suffolk

DJ Mustard has reacted to the viral Kendrick Lamar meme of him shouting 'Mustard' in his song 'TV Off'.

DJ Mustard has seen the viral Mustard memes stemming from Kendrick Lamar's new song 'TV Off' from his surprise album 'GNX'.

ICYMI, Kendrick Lamar may have accidentally created the meme of the year after shouting 'mustard' mid-way through the song, and the real Mustard has since shared his reaction.

The meme has now gone viral, and has even been referenced and parodied by comedians, fans and stars alike.

In an interview with Billboard, Mustard revealed how he felt about the new tag made by Kendrick.

That sh*t was elite,” he told the outlet. “So fire. Like, is that a new tag?"

He also reflected on the surprise album drop, telling the outlet he wasn't aware K. Dot was about to drop the project either.

“You know what’s crazy? It was a surprise for me, just like it was a surprise for everybody else,” told Mustard.

"I had been thinking maybe it’s going to come at the top of the year, maybe it’s going to come around the Super Bowl or whatever."

Mustard continued: "Oh sh*t, this shit gonna come probably next week,’ I’m thinking Thanksgiving when everybody’s in the house together. 10 minutes later, the album is out.”

About the now infamous meme, Mustard said: "I can’t wait to perform that song and just hear people just saying that, ‘cause everybody’s going to say that like crazy.”

“I got this thing where I’m trying to send [Kendrick] something every day,” he continues. “I’m always [wondering] what’s next. You know, this morning I’m texting like, ‘What do you need from me?’

Whatever it is, I’m on board and I’m ready to just keep my head down and keep working.”