Megan Thee Stallion confirms she's dating NBA boyfriend Torrey Craig

By Anna Suffolk

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has revealed she is dating NBA star Torrey Craig after accidentally leaking a video with him on Instagram.

Megan Thee Stallion has hard-launched her new boyfriend, NBA player Torrey Craig, after a swift post and delete situation on TikTok.

The rapper posted a clip of her and Craig, who plays basketball for the Chicago Bulls, carrying out a couple's challenge while laying in bed together.

Megan appears to have since deleted the video from her account, however this hasn't stopped fans from taking this as confirmation her and Torrey Craig are together.

In the video, Megan and Torrey agreed that she's "most likely to get arrested" and "the better kisser."

The Grammy Award-winning rapper was said to be the "better cook" and "takes longer to get ready," but the couple couldn't agree on who said "I love you" first.

Torrey Craig, 33, has spent the last seven years in the NBA after first joining the Denver Nuggets in 2017 and also playing in Australia and New Zealand.

Fans jumped to the comment section to share their happiness for Meg with her new man as one said: "Good for her I hope she finds happiness."

Another said "Megan is really having the best year. So happy for her!!"

Meg has been quiet on her dating life following her split from boyfriend Pardison Fontaine in 2023. She was briefly linked to Belgian football player Romelu Lukaku last year too.