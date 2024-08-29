Megan Thee Stallion confirms she's dating NBA boyfriend Torrey Craig

29 August 2024, 12:12

Megan Thee Stallion confirms she's dating NBA boyfriend Torrey Craig
Megan Thee Stallion confirms she's dating NBA boyfriend Torrey Craig. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has revealed she is dating NBA star Torrey Craig after accidentally leaking a video with him on Instagram.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Megan Thee Stallion has hard-launched her new boyfriend, NBA player Torrey Craig, after a swift post and delete situation on TikTok.

The rapper posted a clip of her and Craig, who plays basketball for the Chicago Bulls, carrying out a couple's challenge while laying in bed together.

Megan appears to have since deleted the video from her account, however this hasn't stopped fans from taking this as confirmation her and Torrey Craig are together.

Meg has a new man!
Meg has a new man! Picture: Getty

In the video, Megan and Torrey agreed that she's "most likely to get arrested" and "the better kisser."

The Grammy Award-winning rapper was said to be the "better cook" and "takes longer to get ready," but the couple couldn't agree on who said "I love you" first.

Torrey Craig, 33, has spent the last seven years in the NBA after first joining the Denver Nuggets in 2017 and also playing in Australia and New Zealand.

Torrey Craig is an NBA player.
Torrey Craig is an NBA player. Picture: Getty

Fans jumped to the comment section to share their happiness for Meg with her new man as one said: "Good for her I hope she finds happiness."

Another said "Megan is really having the best year. So happy for her!!"

Meg has been quiet on her dating life following her split from boyfriend Pardison Fontaine in 2023. She was briefly linked to Belgian football player Romelu Lukaku last year too.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Tommy Fury speaks out about Molly-Mae cheating rumours in statement

Tommy Fury speaks out about Molly-Mae cheating rumours in statement

Cardi B dating history: from ex-husband Offset to rumoured boyfriend Pooh Shiesty

Cardi B dating history: from ex-husband Offset to rumoured boyfriend Pooh Shiesty

Cardi B

How many kids does Nicki Minaj have? Names, Ages & More

How many kids does Nicki Minaj have? Names, Ages & More

Watch Shayna Marie's Carnival rooftop set on Global Player!

Watch Shayna Marie's Carnival rooftop set on Global Player!

Trending

Victoria Monet & Usher 'SOS (Sex on Sight)': Inside the lyrics

Victoria Monet & Usher 'SOS (Sex on Sight)': Inside the lyrics

Molly-Mae breaks silence following Tommy Fury split and cheating rumours

Molly-Mae breaks silence following Tommy Fury split and cheating rumours

Offset reacts to Pooh Shiesty publicly flirting with Cardi B

Offset reacts to Pooh Shiesty publicly flirting with Cardi B

Why Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after 2 years of marriage

Why Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after 2 years of marriage

The Game addresses rumours he's dating Chris Brown's ex Karrueche

The Game addresses rumours he's dating Chris Brown's ex Karrueche

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working