Megan Fox's co-star Michele Morrone addresses ‘affair’ rumours amid MGK split

Megan Fox's co-star Michele Morrone addresses ‘affair’ rumours amid MGK split. Picture: Getty

Megan Fox's co-star Michele Morrone has spoken out amid rumours he was having an affair with the actress amid her split with Machine Gun Kelly.

The '365 Days' actor starred in the film Subservience together, which they filmed over a year ago.

Online speculation that the pair may have had a fling together started when they appeared to be cosying up together in a behind-the-scenes video from the set.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have split. Picture: Getty

Is Megan Fox dating Michele Morrone?

Despite rumours that Megan Fox and Michele Morrone were getting close on the set of their film Subservience, the actor has denied any romantic involvement with the actress.

"Any accusations beyond a work friendship are simply untrue," a rep for the 365 Days star told E! News Dec. 10.

"They filmed a movie together a year ago. Michele is currently in Italy filming another project."

Italian actor Michele Morrone starred in a film with Megan Fox. Picture: Getty

The pair first fuelled dating rumours when a resurfaced video of Megan and Michele doing a Q&A session on the set of the film together went viral.

She could be seen resting her arm on his shoulder as he wrote 'An incredible beautiful soul' in the caption of the video.

Since then, Megan Fox announced she was expecting her first child with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who have now reportedly split just weeks after announcing the news.