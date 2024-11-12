Megan Fox pregnant: Baby's due date, gender and pregnancy details

Megan Fox pregnant: Baby's due date, gender and pregnancy details. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

Megan Fox has announced she is pregnant with Machine Gun Kelly's baby, and here are all the details surrounding her expected bundle of joy.

Megan Fox has announced she is pregnant and expecting her first child with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

The actress and rapper have been together on and off since mid 2020 following Fox's split from husband of almost a decade, Brian Austin Green.

They have now revealed on social media they are expecting their first baby together, and here's everything you need to know, from due date to gender.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have announced they are expecting their first baby. Picture: Getty

When is Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's baby due date?

The pair have not announced their due date for their little one, and kept their pregnancy announcement relatively cryptic on Instagram.

In a heartfelt post, Megan said: “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back," she captioned a photo showcasing her bare bump covered in black oil, alongside a picture of her positive pregnancy test.

MGK is tagged in the post, so we can assume he is the father of her baby.

This baby will be Megan's fourth. Picture: Getty

What gender is Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's baby?

We do not know the gender of Megan Fox and MGK's baby, as we can assume the pair are not too far into their journey.

Fox previously opened up about her experience of miscarriage and baby loss in an interview with GMA, saying: "I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately…trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’”