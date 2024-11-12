How many kids does Machine Gun Kelly have? From daughter to new baby

12 November 2024, 16:23

How many kids does Machine Gun Kelly have? From daughter to new baby
How many kids does Machine Gun Kelly have? From daughter to new baby. Picture: Getty Images

How many children does Machine Gun Kelly have and what are their names and ages? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Megan Fox, who he has been dating on and off since 2020.

The rapper already has one child, a daughter, with his ex Emma Cannon.

Here's everything you need to know about MGK's daughter Casie Colson Baker and his expectant child.

Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker.
Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker. Picture: Getty

Who is Machine Gun Kelly daughter Casie Colson Baker?

Casie was born on July 24, 2009, to Machine Gun Kelly and his now-ex Emma Cannon.

She is now 15-years-old and was named after her father, whose real name is Colson Baker.

Casie has even made an appearance on his Father's 2022 album called 'wall of fame - interlude', where they poked fun at Los Angeles culture.

Casie and her dad have a close relationship.
Casie and her dad have a close relationship. Picture: Getty

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's new baby

The pair have not announced their due date for their little one, and kept their pregnancy announcement relatively cryptic on Instagram.

In a heartfelt post, Megan said: “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back," she captioned a photo showcasing her bare bump covered in black oil, alongside a picture of her positive pregnancy test.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Skepta weighs in on Drake & Kendrick Lamar beef

Skepta weighs in on Drake & Kendrick Lamar beef

DDG addresses having 'more children' with ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey

DDG addresses having 'more children' with ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey

Disney star Skai Jackson sparks pregnancy rumours with 'bump' picture

Disney star Skai Jackson, 22, expecting first child with boyfriend

Megan Fox's children: How many kids she has, names & ages revealed

Megan Fox's children: How many kids she has, names & ages revealed

Trending

Megan Fox pregnant: Baby's due date, gender and pregnancy details

Megan Fox pregnant: Baby's due date, gender and pregnancy details

Celina Powell appears to confirm she's dating rapper YBN Nahmir

Celina Powell appears to confirm she's dating rapper YBN Nahmir

What is Kai Cenat's Net Worth in 2024? Inside the Twitch streamer's fortune

What is Kai Cenat's Net Worth in 2024 & how much he makes per stream

Bhad Bhabie’s mother confirms rapper’s Cancer diagnosis

Bhad Bhabie’s mother confirms rapper’s Cancer diagnosis

MTV EMA Awards Winners list 2024

MTV EMA Awards Winners list 2024

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working