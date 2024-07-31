Eminem reignites Machine Gun Kelly feud with shocking claim

Eminem reignites Machine Gun Kelly feud with shocking claim. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Eminem has reignited his feud with fellow rapper Machine Gun Kelly after releasing an AI interview with his alter ego, Slim Shady.

The rapper did a heated interview with Complex magazine alongside his former alter-ego, and claimed that MGK had slept with his mother, who is frequently a topic in Emimen's music.

Eminem recently released his twelfth studio album The Death of Slim Shady, and used this interview to playfully revive his feud with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who he has previously beefed.

Eminem has reignited the MGK beef. Picture: Getty

Did MGK sleep with Eminem's mom?

Emimen claims in the new interview with Complex, where he speaks to an AI version of his alter-ego Slim Shady, that Machine Gun Kelly has had sexual relations with his mother, Debbie Nelson.

When Slim insults Eminem by claiming MGK slept with their mother, Eminem responds, "He did, but she's your mother too."

This then prompted Slim Shady to attempt a physical confrontation, only to be calmed down by Eminem.

Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem have been beefing for over a decade. Picture: Getty

What is the beef between Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly?

Emimen's mother Debbie Mathers. Picture: Getty

The feud between MGK and Eminem allegedly started in 2012 when the rapper, then 22, in a now-deleted tweet, commented that Emimen's daughter Hailie Jade, who was 16 at the time, was "hot as f***".

In 2015, Machine Gun Kelly claimed that he was banned from radio due to his tweet about Hailie, and defended himself as he said "Certain people took it and ran with it and hyped it up....Certain people won’t even listen or review [my album]. Certain places, you won’t even hear Machine Gun Kelly on.” to Hot 97 FM.

The pair have been forwards and backwards about their feud, including 2018's diss track Killshot from Eminem, and now it seems to be reignited!