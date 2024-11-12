Megan Fox's children: How many kids she has, names & ages revealed

Megan Fox has announced she is expecting her first child with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, and fans are eager to find out more about her existing children.

The 38-year-old actress shares three children with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, who were married from 2010 to 2021.

So, what are her children's names and ages and what are the details on her latest pregnancy? Here's everything you need to know.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have announced they are expecting their first baby. Picture: Getty

Does Megan Fox have kids?

Megan Fox has three children and is expecting her fourth. She shares the eldest three with Brain Austin Green and is expecting her first with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Green and Fox have three sons - Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10 and Journey, eight.

The actress previously opened up about raising her three boys on The Kelly Clarkson Show, saying "They love each other. They're best friends, but the fighting is non-stop because they have so much energy and they're so rambunctious that it's just a melee."

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were married for a decade. Picture: Getty

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's expectant baby

Fox announced in November 2024 that her and Machine Gun Kelly were expecting their first baby together.

She shared a photo of herself cradling her baby bump while covered in a black liquid as well as an image of a positive pregnancy test.

"nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," Fox wrote, using lyrics from MGK's song "last november," which was about their past pregnancy loss, roughly a year ago.