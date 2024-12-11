Why did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly split weeks after announcing pregnancy?

Megan Fox and MGK have split just weeks after announcing that they are expecting their first baby together. Here's everything you need to know about their split reason.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have split after almost five years together and just weeks after announcing they are expecting their first child together.

The actress and singer got engaged in 2022 but called this off shortly after, however fans thought the pair were back on good terms after Megan announced her pregnancy in November 2024.

So, why did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly break up and what were the reasons behind the split? Here's everything we know.

Why did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly break up?

Multiple reports have stated that Megan Fox and MGK have broken up, with various sources saying that the pair split in 'late November'.

“They were trying to make it work again after the pregnancy, but they are both too hot-headed and fell back into their constant fighting.

The source continued: "They can’t get on the same page and it’s not easy for them being together.”

While the source told Us Weekly that “they are done for now,” the pair “could very well be back together” at a later time.

TMZ also reported that the pair had split over Thanksgiving weekend, which was also late November.

MGK and Megan Fox's child is reportedly due in March 2025, and Megan already has three sons with ex Brian Austin Green, whilst Machine Gun Kelly has one daughter.