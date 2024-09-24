Meek Mill faces backlash after firing back at Diddy link rumours

Meek Mill faces backlash after firing back at Diddy link rumours. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Rapper Meek Mill has been slammed after firing back on rumours that he and Diddy are linked.

Meek Mill has faced backlash from fans after firing back on rumours he and Diddy are linked, due to the music mogul being arrested and charged with sex trafficking crimes.

Mill, who has worked with Diddy in the past, tweeted that he wishes to hire a private investigator to find out how his name is being entangled with Diddy's amid the active case.

However, fans aren't happy with Meek Mill 'downplaying' his closeness with Diddy, due to their close relationship in the years leading up to Diddy's arrest.

Meek Mill and Diddy had a close relationship. Picture: Getty

Meek Mill took to X, formerly Twitter, on September 23 and explained he wants to launch an investigation against Diddy.

"I wanna hire an investigative team 100k cash," he tweeted. "To find out every specific detail involving meek mill name to 'Diddy' Case."

He claims his association with the music and entrepreneur mogul has largely been fabricated.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Meek Mill pictured in 2014. Picture: Getty

I wanna hire an investigative team 100k cash to find out every specific detail involving meek mill name to “Diddy” Case…. I also want them to look at who is powering the media involving “meek” anything to do with buddy! “Something not right” — MeekMill (@MeekMill) September 23, 2024

"I also want them to look at who is powering the media," the rapper explained. "Involving 'Meek' anything to do with buddy."

Minutes later, he doubled down his request: "Again, I got 100k for a thorough investigation of who's powering and how exactly my name connect to this," he wrote.

Meek Mill also took the additional space afforded him to assert that he's not involved in any of Diddy's alleged criminal behaviour. "Streets know wassup with me thats not the case," Meek asserted. "We talking about business side, somebody powering these bad campaigns."