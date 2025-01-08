Maya Jama breaks silence on Ruben Dias dating rumours

Maya Jama breaks silence on Ruben Dias dating rumours. Picture: Getty

Maya Jama has spoken out about the Ruben Dias dating rumours after being spotted together on a New Years date in Ibiza.

Love Island All Stars host Maya Jama has broken her silence on rumours she is dating Manchester City player Ruben Dias.

The 30-year-old presenter has been rumoured to be dating Ruben since November 2024 after fans spotted that they had followed each other after the MTV EMAs in Manchester.

So, what has Maya Jama said about her rumoured relationship with footballer Ruben Dias? Here's everything you need to know.

Maya Jama is rumoured to be dating Ruben Dias. Picture: Getty

Maya Jama addressed her speculated relationship with Ruben Dias on social media after responding to a troll comment on X.

The Love Island host clapped back at a social media user who tweeted about people who 'sit on the net all day and obsess about people they don't know and their relationships'.

She quoted their tweet with screenshots of earlier posts from the same X user, where they reacted to news of her new romance, writing 'She don't rest' and that 'women who jump from relationship to relationship are scary'.

Ruben Dias has previously dated another Love Island link. Picture: Getty

Maya hit back at the user and simply said 'Oh.. but ..' alongside two laughing emojis.

Ruben Dias seemed to hard launch the rumoured relationship between the two a couple of days ago, after posting an Instagram story of him and what seems to be Maya's back turned towards a beach sunset.

The pair seemingly met at the EMAs in November, but things started getting more serious in December.

Dias posted this story earlier this week. Picture: Instagram

A source told The Sun: "Maya and Ruben swapped details at the EMAs and have chatted since, but things went up a gear in early December."

"When Ruben got injured and had to miss the congested new year fixtures, he jumped at the chance to see in 2025 with Maya in Spain. Spending New Year's Eve together was a real step forward in their relationship.

"They get on really well and obviously make a gorgeous couple, but it's early days."