Mac Miller's unreleased album 'Balloonerism': Release date & tracklist

By Anna Suffolk

When is Mac Miller's lost album “Balloonerism” being released? What is the tracklist and who might feature on the project?

An unreleased album from the late Mac Miller was teased during Camp Flog Gnaw Festival in Los Angeles last night.

Titled 'Balloonerism', this 'lost' project from Mac Miller, who tragically died in 2018, would be arriving 'soon' after a trailer was played during the festival.

So, when does Mac Miller's new album 'Balloonerism' get released and who might feature on it? Here's everything we know.

Mac Miller's 'lost' album is coming soon. Picture: Getty

When does Mac Miller's new album 'Balloonerism' get released?

So far, we know that Mac Miller's lost project will be arriving 'soon', thanks to a two-and-a-half minute trailer aired at Tyler The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles.

The trailer features multiple animated moments before an image of the supposed album cover with the message 'soon'.

The album cover featured at the end of the trailer features a painting of Miller by artist Alim Smith.

Who features on Mac Miller's album 'Balloonerism'?

No features have been confirmed for Mac's unreleased album, however speculation is rife over who might collaborate with the late rapper.

The trailer played at the festival “The Song That Changed Everything,” allegedly featuring SZA, and “5 Dollar Pony Rides,” both of which fans have speculated were intended for the original album.

Mac has collaborated with some of the world's biggest musicians, including Migel, Ariana Grande and Lil Wayne.

SZA is rumoured to feature on Mac's album. Picture: Getty

Where do the songs from Mac Miller's 'Balloonerism' come from?

Mac Miller fans have known about 'Balloonerism' for almost a decade.

The late rapper was said to have recorded the project before his 2014 mixtape 'Faces' over a week.

In 2020, songs including “Do You Have a Destination,” “Uber” and “The Song That Changed Everything” popped up on the Internet, with SZA and Dylan Reynolds apparently featured on a few of the tracks.