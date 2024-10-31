Is Lil Durk in prison and is he facing life in jail?

Why is Lil Durk in prison and what charges is he facing? Here's everything you need to know about the rapper's jail situation.

Lil Durk is currently facing legal trouble after being arrested as part of a murder-for-hire plot in Florida.

The 33-year-old 'All My Life' rapper is being detained without bail after being part of a group of five men from hip-hop group, Only The Family (OTF), were reported to have been charged in Chicago in connection with a 2022 shooting that killed the cousin of rival rapper Quando Rondo.

Durk, whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks, has collaborated with the likes of Drake and J. Cole on hit charting singles. But, is Lil Durk now facing life in prison and is he currently in jail?

Is Lil Durk currently in jail?

Lil Durk was arrested last week in Broward County, Florida, on Thursday night and is being held without bail.

The Chicago rapper has been charged with conspiracy to use interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death of Quando Rondo's cousin Saviay’a Robinson.

He is being accused of being behind the murder attempt of Quando Rondo, resulting in the death of his cousin.

Authorities have labelled Lil Durk has the leader of Only The Family, and say that the group acts "as an association-in-fact of individuals who engage in violence, including murder and assault, at the direction of Banks and to maintain their status in OTF."

One of OTF's members King Von was killed in 2020, and the five men charged last week have been charged in the retaliation shooting of Quando Rondo's cousin.

According to US media, a friend of Quando Rondo was charged with King Von's murder but the charges were later dropped. Quando Rondo was not arrested or charged.

Has Lil Durk pled guilty to his charges?

According to sources from TMZ, they have confirmed Lil Durk will be fighting the case, and pleading not guilty to the charges.

The rapper was arrested on a charge of murder for hire, over his alleged role in a murder plot against Quando Mondo.

Five other men, alleged to be members of Durk’s OTF (Only the Family) collective, were arrested on charges of murder for hire and murder for hire conspiracy.

Is Lil Durk facing life in prison?

The rapper is facing the possibility of spending life in prison, which is the maximum sentence in federal prison if charged.

In a press release, US attorney Martin Estrada said: "Mr. Banks is charged with orchestrating a cold-blooded murder that resulted in the death of a rival’s family member."

"Not only that, the shooting occurred in the open, at a gas station at a busy intersection, endangering many others in the area. Violent gun crime of this sort is devastating to our community and we will have zero-tolerance for those who perpetrate such callous acts of violence."