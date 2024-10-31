Who is Lil Durk's baby mama and girlfriend India Royale?

Who is Lil Durk's baby mama and girlfriend India Royale? Kids names and ages revealed. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

Who is Lil Durk's girlfriend India Royale and how many children do they have together? Here's everything you need to know about the rapper's baby mama amid his arrest.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lil Durk makes no secret about his admiration towards girlfriend baby mama India Royale, who have been dating since around 2017.

The rapper currently is in jail after being arrested as part of a murder-for-hire plot, and has been extradited to California.

As he started his musical journey, Royale has been by his side, and is an ambassador for fashion brands and a mother. So, who is Lil Durk's baby mama India Royale and how many kids do they have together?

India Royale and Lil Durk have been a couple for years. Picture: Getty

Who is Lil Durk's baby mama India Royale?

India Royale is a 29-year-old entrepreneur and influencer, who owns her own hair company and has millions of followers across social media.

She has two children - two daughters, and one with Lil Durk.

Lil Durk and India Royale have had a turbulent relationship, having announced their engagement in 2021 but later separating. in 2023, the pair got back together and appear to be going strong as of late 2024.

How many kids does Lil Durk have?

Lil Durk shares one child with girlfriend India Royale, but also is a father to several other kids.

He has a reported six children, with his eldest being 13-year-old and his youngest his daughter with India Royale.

Durk's 10-year-old son Zayden shared a statement on his social media supporting his dad amid his arrest in October 2024.

Lil Durk is facing life in jail. Picture: Getty

Durk "has always dedicated his life to uplifting others and giving back to our community through his nonprofit organization, Neighborhood Heroes. Beyond that, he is a great father who has always supported and loved our family unconditionally," Zayden said.

"Right now, he is facing challenges, but I want to affirm that he has not been convicted of any charges and remains innocent until proven otherwise."

He continued, pleading with fans, "During this difficult time, I ask for your support for him and all the good he continues to do."