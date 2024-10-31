Who is Lil Durk's baby mama and girlfriend India Royale?

31 October 2024, 11:43

Who is Lil Durk's baby mama and girlfriend India Royale? Kids names and ages revealed
Who is Lil Durk's baby mama and girlfriend India Royale? Kids names and ages revealed. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

Who is Lil Durk's girlfriend India Royale and how many children do they have together? Here's everything you need to know about the rapper's baby mama amid his arrest.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lil Durk makes no secret about his admiration towards girlfriend baby mama India Royale, who have been dating since around 2017.

The rapper currently is in jail after being arrested as part of a murder-for-hire plot, and has been extradited to California.

As he started his musical journey, Royale has been by his side, and is an ambassador for fashion brands and a mother. So, who is Lil Durk's baby mama India Royale and how many kids do they have together?

India Royale and Lil Durk have been a couple for years.
India Royale and Lil Durk have been a couple for years. Picture: Getty

Who is Lil Durk's baby mama India Royale?

India Royale is a 29-year-old entrepreneur and influencer, who owns her own hair company and has millions of followers across social media.

She has two children - two daughters, and one with Lil Durk.

Lil Durk and India Royale have had a turbulent relationship, having announced their engagement in 2021 but later separating. in 2023, the pair got back together and appear to be going strong as of late 2024.

How many kids does Lil Durk have?

Lil Durk shares one child with girlfriend India Royale, but also is a father to several other kids.

He has a reported six children, with his eldest being 13-year-old and his youngest his daughter with India Royale.

Durk's 10-year-old son Zayden shared a statement on his social media supporting his dad amid his arrest in October 2024.

Lil Durk is facing life in jail.
Lil Durk is facing life in jail. Picture: Getty

Durk "has always dedicated his life to uplifting others and giving back to our community through his nonprofit organization, Neighborhood Heroes. Beyond that, he is a great father who has always supported and loved our family unconditionally," Zayden said.

"Right now, he is facing challenges, but I want to affirm that he has not been convicted of any charges and remains innocent until proven otherwise."

He continued, pleading with fans, "During this difficult time, I ask for your support for him and all the good he continues to do."

Lil Durk and India at the 2021 BET Awards held at Microsoft Theatre L.A. Live on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
Lil Durk and India at the 2021 BET Awards held at Microsoft Theatre L.A. Live on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. Picture: Alamy

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist dating timeline: When they met and how long they've been together

Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist dating timeline: When they met and how long they've been together
Central Cee's debut album 'Can't Rush Greatness': Release date, tracklist & features

Central Cee's debut album 'Can't Rush Greatness': Release date, tracklist & features

Is Young Thug free from prison and what did he do? His probation charges explained

Is Young Thug free from prison and what did he do? His probation charges explained

Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre joint album 'Missionary': Release date, tracklist & features

Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre joint album 'Missionary': Release date, tracklist & features

Trending

Channing Tatum dating history from ex-wife to kids amid Zoe Kravitz split

Channing Tatum dating history from ex-wife to kids amid Zoe Kravitz split

Is Lil Durk in prison and is he facing life in jail?

Is Lil Durk in prison and is he facing life in jail?

Levi Roots cooks up a storm with Robert Bruce for Black History Month!

Levi Roots cooks up a storm with Robert Bruce for Black History Month!

How to watch ‘Chris Brown: A history of violence’ documentary in the UK

How to watch ‘Chris Brown: A history of violence’ documentary in the UK

Lil Durk's 10-year-old son speaks out on father's arrest

Lil Durk's 10-year-old son speaks out on father's arrest

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working