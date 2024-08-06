Kehlani’s baby daddy Javaughn Young-White files for full custody of 5-year-old daughter amid 'cult' allegations

Javaughn Young-White, who has a five-year-old daughter with Kehlani, has filed for full custody of their child amid rumours the singer is involved in a 'cult'.

Kehlani's baby daddy Javaughn Young-White has filed for full custody of their five-year-old daughter amid allegations that the 'Afterhours' singer is involved in a cult.

Her ex and father of their daughter alleges that the the singer is part of a cult that is keeping him away from their 5-year-old daughter Adeya.

Kehlani and Javaughn welcomed baby Adeya Naomi in 2019, and split up the year after. Adeya has featured in her mother's music video for 'Little Story' and pops up on her social media too.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Young-White says he believes Kehlani has been involved in a cult over the past few years, which is in tow influencing how she raises their five-year-old daughter.

Javaughn’s claims that the cult leader has a slew of sexual assault accusations, and fears their daughter could be at risk of abuse without court intervention.

He has petitioned the court for legal and physical custody of Adeya, saying in the court documents that "everyone else has bigger say-so when it comes to upbringing of our daughter than I do."

Young-White is asking the court to intervene on his behalf, otherwise his "daughter will continue to be in the custody of drug abusing cult members instead of being with me, her father."

He says in the document that he is not trying to "disparage" Kehlani. "However, the environment that she has created for her self is not the type of environment that a child should be living," he said, "and therefore, I bring myself to the mercy and wisdom of the Court to save my daughter before it is too late."

Kehlani has not publicly responded to the accusations, as she embarks on her Crash world tour next month in the US.

