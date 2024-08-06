Who is Kehlani's baby daddy Javaughn Young-White? Age, Job & Instagram revealed

Who is Kehlani's baby daddy Javaughn Young-White? Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

What is Kehlani's baby daddy Javaughn Young-White's job, age and Instagram? Here's everything you need to know.

Amid the news that Kehlani's baby daddy Javaughn Young-White has filed for full custody of their five-year-old daughter Adeya, fans are wondering who he is.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Javaughn claims that the singer is involved in a 'cult' and their daughter may be affected.

So, who is Kehlani's ex and baby father Javaughn Young-White? Here's everything you need to know including his age, job, famous brother and social media.

Kehlani's baby daddy has filed for full custody of their daughter. Picture: Getty

Who is Kehlani's baby daddy Javaughn Young-White?

Javaughn is a 27-year-old guitar player and model who dated and had a child with Kehlani in 2019.

He is the younger brother of social media personality and comedian Jaboukie Young-White.

Kehlani has spoken candidly about her relationship with Young-White, revealing that Javaughn is bisexual: “[We’re] really really close friends,” she said, “and the decision to start a family was really easy for us because we both believed in each other’s ability to be good parents.”

Javaughn Young-White and Jaboukie Young-White. Picture: Getty

What is Javaughn Young-White's Instagram?

You can normally find Young-White on Instagram with the handle @javaughnyw , however the musician has privated his account at the time of writing.

He has nearly 70,000 followers in comparison to Kehlani's 16 million followers.

In addition to the filings, Young-White also claims he is not listed as the father on the birth certificate as he believes her home birth to be a reason why.