Who is Kehlani's baby daddy Javaughn Young-White? Age, Job & Instagram revealed
6 August 2024, 17:03
What is Kehlani's baby daddy Javaughn Young-White's job, age and Instagram? Here's everything you need to know.
Listen to this article
Amid the news that Kehlani's baby daddy Javaughn Young-White has filed for full custody of their five-year-old daughter Adeya, fans are wondering who he is.
In court documents obtained by TMZ, Javaughn claims that the singer is involved in a 'cult' and their daughter may be affected.
- Kehlani’s baby daddy Javaughn Young-White files for full custody of 5-year-old daughter amid 'cult' allegations
So, who is Kehlani's ex and baby father Javaughn Young-White? Here's everything you need to know including his age, job, famous brother and social media.
Who is Kehlani's baby daddy Javaughn Young-White?
Javaughn is a 27-year-old guitar player and model who dated and had a child with Kehlani in 2019.
He is the younger brother of social media personality and comedian Jaboukie Young-White.
Kehlani has spoken candidly about her relationship with Young-White, revealing that Javaughn is bisexual: “[We’re] really really close friends,” she said, “and the decision to start a family was really easy for us because we both believed in each other’s ability to be good parents.”
What is Javaughn Young-White's Instagram?
You can normally find Young-White on Instagram with the handle @javaughnyw , however the musician has privated his account at the time of writing.
He has nearly 70,000 followers in comparison to Kehlani's 16 million followers.
In addition to the filings, Young-White also claims he is not listed as the father on the birth certificate as he believes her home birth to be a reason why.