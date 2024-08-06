Who is Kehlani's baby daddy Javaughn Young-White? Age, Job & Instagram revealed

6 August 2024, 17:03

Who is Kehlani's baby daddy Javaughn Young-White?
Who is Kehlani's baby daddy Javaughn Young-White? Picture: Getty Images / Instagram
What is Kehlani's baby daddy Javaughn Young-White's job, age and Instagram? Here's everything you need to know.

Amid the news that Kehlani's baby daddy Javaughn Young-White has filed for full custody of their five-year-old daughter Adeya, fans are wondering who he is.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Javaughn claims that the singer is involved in a 'cult' and their daughter may be affected.

So, who is Kehlani's ex and baby father Javaughn Young-White? Here's everything you need to know including his age, job, famous brother and social media.

Kehlani's baby daddy has filed for full custody of their daughter.
Kehlani's baby daddy has filed for full custody of their daughter. Picture: Getty

Who is Kehlani's baby daddy Javaughn Young-White?

Javaughn is a 27-year-old guitar player and model who dated and had a child with Kehlani in 2019.

He is the younger brother of social media personality and comedian Jaboukie Young-White.

Kehlani has spoken candidly about her relationship with Young-White, revealing that Javaughn is bisexual: “[We’re] really really close friends,” she said, “and the decision to start a family was really easy for us because we both believed in each other’s ability to be good parents.”

Javaughn Young-White and Jaboukie Young-White
Javaughn Young-White and Jaboukie Young-White. Picture: Getty

What is Javaughn Young-White's Instagram?

You can normally find Young-White on Instagram with the handle @javaughnyw , however the musician has privated his account at the time of writing.

He has nearly 70,000 followers in comparison to Kehlani's 16 million followers.

In addition to the filings, Young-White also claims he is not listed as the father on the birth certificate as he believes her home birth to be a reason why.

Kehlani with her daughter, who was born in 2019.
Kehlani with her daughter, who was born in 2019. Picture: Instagram @kehlani

