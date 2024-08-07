Kehlani and baby daddy Javaughn Young-White speak out amid 'cult' allegations

Kehlani and her baby daddy Javaughn Young-White have broken their silence after reports came out alleging the singer to be part of a cult.

Singer Kehlani and baby daddy Javaughn Young-White have separately released statements after TMZ reported that Young-White filed for full custody for their five-year-old daughter Adeya.

Both parents shared their reaction to the news denying allegations that the 'Honey' singer was involved in a 'cult'.

Kehlani, who uses she/they pronouns, took to their Instagram story to set the record straight, as Javaughn claimed the publication "sensationalised aspects of what was said while simultaneously breaching my confidentiality."

Kehlani spoke on their Instagram story to deny all allegations that they are involved in a 'sex cult': "I strongly deny any claims that I have put my child in harm's way, or left my child alone with anyone deemed dangerous or unsafe. I also do not align with any of the allegations made against my former religious community that have been stated in the media."

I have always taken great care to ensure that my child remains protected and safe at all times. My child and my commitment to motherhood have always been my sole driving forces in this life and will always remain so. This is who I am and what I have always been focused on."

"This is a legal, private, familial matter that will be handled accordingly, and I will now be taking space for my own personal well-being and, most importantly, for the well-being of my child," she continued.

Kehlani added that they will not be commenting further due to the legal process taking place.

Young-White also released a statement to his Instagram, posting: "I never said that I think Santeria is a sex cult. Nor did I say that my daughter is in a sex cult. That's factually incorrect and I think it's disgusting that TMZ would exploit a child's image like that."

He added that he hopes the publication to justify how they came up with this narrative, and added "this unfortunate trauma only increases the obstacles in ensuring my child's wellbeing."