18 December 2024, 16:15

Is Kai Cenat dating influencer Gabrielle Alayah?

Who is Kai Cenat's rumoured girlfriend Gabrielle Alayah? Here's everything you need to know about their alleged relationship.

Kai Cenat has sparked rumours he is dating influencer Gabrielle Alayah after declaring he has a girlfriend during his 23rd birthday stream.

The announcement comes after weeks of speculation, fuelled by sightings of the pair together during a Turks and Caicos getaway earlier this month.

So, does Kai Cenat have a girlfriend and who is his alleged beau Gabrielle Alayah? Here's everything you need to know.

Kai Cenat is rumoured to be dating an influencer. Picture: Getty

Does Kai Cenat have a girlfriend?

According to the streamer, Kai Cenat confirmed he was dating TikTok star Gabrielle Alayah.

He said that the relationship 'came out of nowhere' and has brought him lots of joy and happiness.

"For the first time in my life, besides my family, I felt a human form of purpose," Cenat shared.

Who is Gabrielle Alayah?

Gabrielle, who also goes by Gigi, is an American TikTok influencer who has over 500,000 followers on the platform.

She was born on January 21, 2004, making her currently 20-years-old.

Recently, Gabrielle downplayed rumours she was dating Cenat, telling her YouTube channel she has never dated an influencer or rapper.

