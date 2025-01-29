Everything we know about Jake vs Logan Paul boxing match

29 January 2025, 15:29

Everything we know about Jake vs Logan Paul boxing match
Everything we know about Jake vs Logan Paul boxing match.

By Anna Suffolk

Is Jake Paul fighting his brother Logan Paul at a boxing match? Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming fight.

Jake and Logan Paul, YouTuber brothers now turned boxers, have teased a fight between the pair.

The duo have teased a boxing fight in March and speculation has run rife after they took to social media to spread the word.

So, are Logan and Jake Paul actually having a boxing match or is their announcement something else? Here's all the details.

Jake and Logan Paul are both boxers.
Jake and Logan Paul are both boxers. Picture: Getty

Are Jake Paul and Logan Paul having a boxing match?

Rumours started swirling that brothers Jake and Logan Paul were set to fight each other in a boxing match after teasing an announcement on social media.

The brothers teased 'the moment you've waited a decade for' on social media, and linked to streamer HBO Max's account.

Fans either think that they are set to fight each other, or it may be more of a fly-on-the-wall documentary style release.

Jake Paul is a successful boxer.
Jake Paul is a successful boxer. Picture: Getty

However, Jake Paul has addressed the rumours directly during an interview on the All The Smoke Fight podcast, where he shared that a fight between him and his brother was actually considered before his fight against Mike Tyson.

"I'm okay with fighting my brother because I wouldn't have to be the one that dealt with losing," he stated. He then added, "Like, emotionally, if that would scar him, then he shouldn't do it."

So, is the March 27 date a boxing match or a reality series? Guess we will have to wait and see!

