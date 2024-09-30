Who is Logan Paul’s fiancée Nina Agdal as they welcome baby daughter

Who is Logan Paul’s fiancée Nina Agdal as they welcome baby daughter. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

Logan Paul and his partner Nina Agdal have just welcomed a baby daughter together, and here's everything you need to know including age, net worth and nationality about the model.

WWE star and YouTuber Logan Paul has announced he has welcomed his first child with his fiancée Nina Agdal.

The 29-year-old influencer and his Danish model partner have named their daughter Esmé Agdal Paul, and revealed the birth by saying she has 'entered the chat'.

So, who is Nina Agdal, how old is she and what is her net worth? Here's everything we know as she has welcomed her first child with partner Logan Paul.

Nina Agdal and Logan Paul have welcomed their first child together. Picture: Getty

Who is Logan Paul's partner Nina Agdal?

Nina Agdal is a 32-year-old model from Denmark, and is known for her appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues.

She moved to the United States after turning 18, and has modelled for many magazines including Vogue, Elle and Cosmopolitan.

Agdal also has a strong social media presence, with almost 2 million Instagram followers. Her bio also says she works in the fitness and nutrition industry.

Nina Agdal has modelled for the likes of Vogue. Picture: Getty

How long have Logan Paul and Nina Agdal been together for?

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal have been dating since 2022, and got engaged a year later whilst on holiday in Italy.

Their relationship reacher another milestone in 2024 after Agdal announced she was expecting their first baby together.

Agdal was previously linked to Leonardo DiCaprio, Joe Jonas and Adam Levine.

What is Nina Agdal's Net Worth in 2024?

As of 2024, Agdal is reportedly worth a whopping $12 million dollars according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Thanks to her illustrative career as a model, Nina has amassed a huge net worth.

Her fiancée Logan Paul is worth a huge $107 million (£80 million) thanks to his Prime business and boxing career.