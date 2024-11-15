How much are Jake Paul & Mike Tyson earning for their fight?

How much are Jake Paul & Mike Tyson earning for their fight? Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are set to earn millions for their historic boxing match, but just how much are they earning? Here's their payout and prize money for their fight this weekend revealed.

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul is set to fight against world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, who hasn't fought professionally for the past 19 years this weekend.

The 27-year-old has gone 10-1 since going pro as a boxer, and faces the 58-year-old in a match in Texas with an expected attendance of 80,000 and millions more on Netflix.

So, how much are Jake Paul and Mike Tyson earning for their boxing match and how much prize money does the winner get? Here's everything you need to know.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul faceoff at a press conference at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas on November 13, 2024. Picture: Getty

How much are Mike Tyson and Jake Paul earning for their boxing match?

Mike Tyson and opponent Jake Paul are set to both earn millions for this fight. In fact, Paul claimed he was set to make a whopping $40 million, which is around £31 million.

According to Tyson's friend and UFC champion Henry Cejudo, the 58-year-old is set to earn around $20 million (£15.4 million).

Paul VS Tyson is likely to be the most-watched boxing event of the year, so it is likely the pair have and will pull in millions more with sponsorship deals and endorsements.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Match Press Conference. Picture: Getty

What is the prize money for Jake Paul VS Mike Tyson?

There are no confirmations of how much the winner is set to pocket for the victory of the boxing match.

However, Jake Paul has boldly betted his wager from several undercard boxers on the fight;s outcome.

Katie Taylor raised the stakes and asked Paul "Do you want to bet your purse?", as Paul agreed "Yeah, let's bet the purse. Deal," and shook Taylor's hand.