Ice Spice Y2K UK & Europe tour dates & setlist revealed

4 September 2024, 15:23

Ice Spice Y2K UK & Europe tour dates & setlist revealed
Ice Spice Y2K UK & Europe tour dates & setlist revealed. Picture: Getty Images / Live Nation

By Anna Suffolk

Ice Spice has revealed she is coming to the UK and other countries for her Y2K tour!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ice Spice has announced the Europe and UK leg for her debut headline Y2K! WORLD TOUR, starting in October and ending in November 2024.

The 24-year-old rapper has just finished up her US dates for the tour, and will be going around the UK and Europe this autumn.

So, what are the UK & Europe dates for Ice Spice's Y2K World Tour and what songs does she sing? Here's everything you need to know.

Ice Spice is heading to the UK!
Ice Spice is heading to the UK! Picture: Client

Here are the full dates for ICE SPICE: Y2K! WORLD TOUR for EUROPE + UK:

Tue Oct 29, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

Wed Oct 30, 2024 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

Thu Oct 31, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland

Sun Nov 03, 2024 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

Mon Nov 04, 2024 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

Thu Nov 07, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium – La Madeleine

Fri Nov 08, 2024 – Tilburg, Netherlands – Poppodium 013

Sun Nov 10, 2024 – Paris, France – L'Olympia

Wed Nov 13, 2024 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

Fri Nov 15, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany – Große Freiheit 36

Sun Nov 17, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Poolen

Mon Nov 18, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden – B-K

Wed Nov 20, 2024 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

Ice Spice at the 2024 Grammys.
Ice Spice at the 2024 Grammys. Picture: Getty

How can I get tickets for Ice Spice's UK tour?

Tickets will be Available Starting Wednesday, September 4 with Presales

General Onsale Begins on Friday, September 6 at 10am Local at IceSpiceMusic.com

Ice Spice Y2K! World Tour In New York
Ice Spice Y2K! World Tour In New York. Picture: Getty

What is Ice Spice's Y2K Tour setlist?

We don't know what Ice Spice will sing in the UK & Europe, however here's an indication of what she will sing judging by her US setlist.

  1. Popa
  2. Munch (Feelin’ U)
  3. Princess Diana
  4. Phat Butt (Extended)
  5. Barbie World (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua cover)
  6. Gimmie a Light
  7. Plenty Sun
  8. Bikini Bottom
  9. GYAT (Extended)
  10. Butterfly Ku
  11. Gangsta Boo
  12. Actin a Smoochie
  13. Boy's a liar Pt. 2 (PinkPantheress cover)
  14. B*tch I'm Packin'
  15. Deli
  16. In Ha Mood
  17. TTYL
  18. Oh Shhh...
  19. Did It First
  20. Fisherrr (Cash Cobain & Bay Swag cover) (with Cash Cobain & Bay Swag)
  21. Think U the Sh*t (Fart)

Ice Spice spills on Central Cee 'Did It First' collab & fave things about the UK 🇬🇧

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Why is Chrisean Rock in jail and when will she be released?

Why is Chrisean Rock in jail and when will she be released?

Tyla fuels Geo dating rumours with 'Breathe Me' music video

Tyla fuels Geo dating rumours with 'Breathe Me' music video

Who is Cleotrapa and what happened between her & Ice Spice?

Who is Cleotrapa and what happened between her & Ice Spice?

Who is Tyla's rumoured boyfriend Geo? Age, Instagram & job

Who is Tyla's rumoured boyfriend Geo? Age, Instagram & job

Trending

Cardi B addresses Nicki Minaj shade amid pregnancy shoot

Cardi B addresses Nicki Minaj shade amid pregnancy shoot

How did Fatman Scoop die and how old was he? Inside his cause of death

How did Fatman Scoop die and how old was he? Inside his cause of death

Celina Powell is back in the headlines after announcing her relationship with Clay from 'Love is Blind' - but who is she?

Who is Celina Powell? Job, nationality and Instagram revealed

Is Adele retiring from music? Singer makes shock announcement at Munich residency

Is Adele retiring from music? Singer makes shock announcement at Munich residency

When does Selling Sunset return? Season 8 release date confirmed

When does Selling Sunset return? Season 8 release date confirmed

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working