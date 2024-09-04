Ice Spice Y2K UK & Europe tour dates & setlist revealed

Ice Spice Y2K UK & Europe tour dates & setlist revealed. Picture: Getty Images / Live Nation

By Anna Suffolk

Ice Spice has revealed she is coming to the UK and other countries for her Y2K tour!

Ice Spice has announced the Europe and UK leg for her debut headline Y2K! WORLD TOUR, starting in October and ending in November 2024.

The 24-year-old rapper has just finished up her US dates for the tour, and will be going around the UK and Europe this autumn.

So, what are the UK & Europe dates for Ice Spice's Y2K World Tour and what songs does she sing? Here's everything you need to know.

Ice Spice is heading to the UK! Picture: Client

Here are the full dates for ICE SPICE: Y2K! WORLD TOUR for EUROPE + UK:

Tue Oct 29, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

Wed Oct 30, 2024 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

Thu Oct 31, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland

Sun Nov 03, 2024 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

Mon Nov 04, 2024 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

Thu Nov 07, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium – La Madeleine

Fri Nov 08, 2024 – Tilburg, Netherlands – Poppodium 013

Sun Nov 10, 2024 – Paris, France – L'Olympia

Wed Nov 13, 2024 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

Fri Nov 15, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany – Große Freiheit 36

Sun Nov 17, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Poolen

Mon Nov 18, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden – B-K

Wed Nov 20, 2024 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

Ice Spice at the 2024 Grammys. Picture: Getty

How can I get tickets for Ice Spice's UK tour?

Tickets will be Available Starting Wednesday, September 4 with Presales

General Onsale Begins on Friday, September 6 at 10am Local at IceSpiceMusic.com

Ice Spice Y2K! World Tour In New York. Picture: Getty

What is Ice Spice's Y2K Tour setlist?

We don't know what Ice Spice will sing in the UK & Europe, however here's an indication of what she will sing judging by her US setlist.

Popa Munch (Feelin’ U) Princess Diana Phat Butt (Extended) Barbie World (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua cover) Gimmie a Light Plenty Sun Bikini Bottom GYAT (Extended) Butterfly Ku Gangsta Boo Actin a Smoochie Boy's a liar Pt. 2 (PinkPantheress cover) B*tch I'm Packin' Deli In Ha Mood TTYL Oh Shhh... Did It First Fisherrr (Cash Cobain & Bay Swag cover) (with Cash Cobain & Bay Swag) Think U the Sh*t (Fart)