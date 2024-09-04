Ice Spice Y2K UK & Europe tour dates & setlist revealed
4 September 2024, 15:23
Ice Spice has revealed she is coming to the UK and other countries for her Y2K tour!

Ice Spice has announced the Europe and UK leg for her debut headline Y2K! WORLD TOUR, starting in October and ending in November 2024.
The 24-year-old rapper has just finished up her US dates for the tour, and will be going around the UK and Europe this autumn.
So, what are the UK & Europe dates for Ice Spice's Y2K World Tour and what songs does she sing? Here's everything you need to know.
Here are the full dates for ICE SPICE: Y2K! WORLD TOUR for EUROPE + UK:
Tue Oct 29, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
Wed Oct 30, 2024 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse
Thu Oct 31, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland
Sun Nov 03, 2024 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham
Mon Nov 04, 2024 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
Thu Nov 07, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium – La Madeleine
Fri Nov 08, 2024 – Tilburg, Netherlands – Poppodium 013
Sun Nov 10, 2024 – Paris, France – L'Olympia
Wed Nov 13, 2024 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
Fri Nov 15, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany – Große Freiheit 36
Sun Nov 17, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Poolen
Mon Nov 18, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden – B-K
Wed Nov 20, 2024 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene
How can I get tickets for Ice Spice's UK tour?
Tickets will be Available Starting Wednesday, September 4 with Presales
General Onsale Begins on Friday, September 6 at 10am Local at IceSpiceMusic.com
What is Ice Spice's Y2K Tour setlist?
We don't know what Ice Spice will sing in the UK & Europe, however here's an indication of what she will sing judging by her US setlist.
- Popa
- Munch (Feelin’ U)
- Princess Diana
- Phat Butt (Extended)
- Barbie World (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua cover)
- Gimmie a Light
- Plenty Sun
- Bikini Bottom
- GYAT (Extended)
- Butterfly Ku
- Gangsta Boo
- Actin a Smoochie
- Boy's a liar Pt. 2 (PinkPantheress cover)
- B*tch I'm Packin'
- Deli
- In Ha Mood
- TTYL
- Oh Shhh...
- Did It First
- Fisherrr (Cash Cobain & Bay Swag cover) (with Cash Cobain & Bay Swag)
- Think U the Sh*t (Fart)
