20 August 2024, 11:19

Ice Spice responds to Ozempic rumours and opens up about weight loss. Picture: Getty Images
Ice Spice has broken her silence on the rumours she is taking Ozempic amid speculation she has lost weight.

Rapper Ice Spice has broken her silence following rumours she is taking Ozempic amid weight loss allegations.

Some fans have accused the 'Munch' rapper of taking the popular diabetes drug that has a side effect of weight loss to slim down, noticing her looks change in the recent months.

Ice Spice has seemingly grown tired of the discussion around her physique and set the record straight about Ozempic rumours on X (Twitter) spaces last night.

Ice Spice has shut down Ozempic rumours. Picture: Getty

Speaking to her fans over social media, the 24-year-old shut down alleged use of Ozempic to lose weight.

"I actually came on here to talk about that real quick," she began. “Cuz I was like, b****, I wish y’all never learned the word Ozempic. That’s one thing I wish."

She continued: "Oh my God! Like what even is Ozempic? Wha the f*** is that? Genuinely, what is that?"

Ice Spice is currently on her Y2K! World Tour. Picture: Getty

Ice Spice then spoke out and said she has been working out and eating healthily amid her Y2K tour schedule, where she is currently performing across the United States.

The 24-year-old told her followers: "You lazy ass b***** never heard of a gym?" She said her weight loss was down to eating healthily and being on tour.

Meanwhile, Ice Spice has hit the headlines after being linked to British rapper, shortly following his split with influencer Madeline Argy.

