How to watch the Grammy Awards 2025 in the UK and who is performing?

29 January 2025, 11:36

How to watch the Grammy Awards 2025 in the UK and who is performing?
How to watch the Grammy Awards 2025 in the UK and who is performing? Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

Here's exactly when the 2025 Grammy Awards are UK time and the full list of performances for the 67th ceremony.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 2025 Grammy Awards are set to take place this Sunday, February 2nd in Los Angeles, California.

The ceremony is set to take place on Eastern time for the US, meaning the awards will be slightly later for those viewers in the UK. However, all the action will be available to watch on social media and catch up on Monday morning UK time if you don't want to stay up!

So, how can you watch the 2025 Grammy Awards in the UK and who is performing at the elusive ceremony? Here's all the details.

RAYE has been touring the world.
RAYE is nominated at the Grammys and is performing! Picture: Alamy

How to watch the 2025 Grammy Awards in the UK:

The 2025 Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday, Feb. 2, from 8–11:30 p.m. ET / 5–8:30 p.m. PT from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

For those in the UK, this means that the Grammys will air from 1am - 4:30am GMT on Monday Feb 3rd.

You can stream live and on-demand via Paramount+ for viewers worldwide, and see all the red carpet and behind the scenes content from their social media channels.

Beyoncé and Dua Lipa attend the 2024 Grammys.
Beyoncé and Dua Lipa attend the 2024 Grammys. Picture: Getty

Who is performing at the 2025 Grammy Awards?

The 2025 Grammys is set to be PACKED with performers and we can't wait to see the likes of Doechii, RAYE and Teddy Swims take to the stage.

Here is the full list of Grammy performers for the 2025 ceremony:

  • Shakira
  • Billie Eilish
  • Chappell Roan
  • Charli XCX
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Benson Boone
  • Doechii
  • RAYE
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Teddy Swims
Doechii will be performing at the awards!
Doechii will be performing at the awards! Picture: Getty

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

What happened to Love Island winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding? Their split explained

What happened to Love Island winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding? Their split explained

Everything we know about Jake vs Logan Paul boxing match

Everything we know about Jake vs Logan Paul boxing match

Central Cee confirms Drake collaboration and why he hasn't released it

Central Cee confirms Drake collaboration and why he hasn't released it

Central Cee 'Can't Rush Greatness' Tour 2025: Dates, tickets, presale codes & more

Central Cee 'Can't Rush Greatness' Tour 2025: Dates, tickets, presale codes & more

Trending

Who left Love Island All Stars last night? Dumped Islanders list

Who left Love Island All Stars last night? Full list of dumped Islanders

Will Rihanna join A$AP Rocky in his court trial?

Will Rihanna join A$AP Rocky in his court trial?

Skepta breaks silence on viral Aaron Pierre fashion week photo

Skepta breaks silence on viral Aaron Pierre fashion week photo

How old are all the Love Island All Stars contestants? Ages from Scott Thomas to Olivia Hawkins

How old are all the Love Island All Stars contestants? Ages from Scott Thomas to Gabby Allen
Who is Skai Jackson's boyfriend & baby dad Deondre Burgin? Name & age revealed

Who is Skai Jackson's boyfriend & baby dad Deondre Burgin? Name & age revealed

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working