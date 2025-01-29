How to watch the Grammy Awards 2025 in the UK and who is performing?

By Anna Suffolk

Here's exactly when the 2025 Grammy Awards are UK time and the full list of performances for the 67th ceremony.

The 2025 Grammy Awards are set to take place this Sunday, February 2nd in Los Angeles, California.

The ceremony is set to take place on Eastern time for the US, meaning the awards will be slightly later for those viewers in the UK. However, all the action will be available to watch on social media and catch up on Monday morning UK time if you don't want to stay up!

So, how can you watch the 2025 Grammy Awards in the UK and who is performing at the elusive ceremony? Here's all the details.

How to watch the 2025 Grammy Awards in the UK:

The 2025 Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday, Feb. 2, from 8–11:30 p.m. ET / 5–8:30 p.m. PT from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

For those in the UK, this means that the Grammys will air from 1am - 4:30am GMT on Monday Feb 3rd.

You can stream live and on-demand via Paramount+ for viewers worldwide, and see all the red carpet and behind the scenes content from their social media channels.

Who is performing at the 2025 Grammy Awards?

The 2025 Grammys is set to be PACKED with performers and we can't wait to see the likes of Doechii, RAYE and Teddy Swims take to the stage.

Here is the full list of Grammy performers for the 2025 ceremony:

Shakira

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Charli XCX

Sabrina Carpenter

Benson Boone

Doechii

RAYE

Teddy Swims