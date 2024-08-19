Doja Cat ‘confirms’ relationship with Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn

By Anna Suffolk

Doja Cat was spotted cosying up to Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn in London over the weekend, which has led fans to speculate that they are a couple.

Doja Cat has seemingly confirmed her relationship with Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn after the pair packed on the PDA at a London pub.

The 'Paint the Town Red' singer, 28, was seen cuddling with the British actor, 30, at a music venue in Camden.

This comes two years after a tweet went viral where Doja, whose real name is Amala Dlamini, expressed her infatuation towards the actor.

In pictures and videos obtained by Deux Moi, Doja and Joseph were seen cuddling and caressing each other as they walked hand in hand across London.

The PDA has fuelled speculation that the pair are now officially an item, which comes two years after Doja publicly tweeted how much she fancied the actor.

This caused a well-publicised feud with Doja Cat and Quinn's Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp after she DM'd him asking to be set up with Quinn.

Schnapp shared their conversation on TikTok without Doja’s permission, which led to a brief online spat.

Doja then went on Instagram live to describe his actions as 'snake sh*t', but also acknowledged that Schnapp was young and prone to mistakes: "I think that, to be fair, first let’s be chill about it. Like Noah is a kid, but, I don’t even know how old he is, but he’s not even over – like there’s no way he’s over 21."

Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn's reps have not responded to the dating rumours.