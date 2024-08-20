What did Doja Cat's DM to Noah Schnapp say about rumoured boyfriend Joseph Quinn?

Two years ago, Doja Cat DM's Joseph Quinn's Stranger Things co-star to ask whether he was single. However, this turned into an internet drama after the Instagram messages were leaked.

Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn have sparked dating rumours after the pair packed on the PDA in London, and fans can't help but think about the chaotic drama with Noah Schnapp in 2022 after Doja asked him if Quinn had a girlfriend.

The rapper and actor have been spotted numerous times in London over the weekend, with the rumoured couple holding hands and embracing each other at a gig.

Fans are living for their speculated relationship and have have been bringing up Doja's past comments about her crush on the actor. So, what did Doja Cat's DMs to Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp say and what was the drama?

What did Doja Cat's DMs say to Noah Schnapp about Joseph Quinn?

Back in 2022, when Stranger Things 4 was in full swing and fans started to discover newcomer Josepg, Doja tweeted: "joseph quinn fine as sh*t."

A few months later, Joseph's co-star Noah (who was 17 at the time), leaked Doja's screenshots of asking to be set up with Quinn by him.

Noah later apologised and the whole thing was settled offline, but not before Doja was heavily criticised for calling him out on Instagram Live, saying: "The fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him, is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack."

She also described his actions as 'snake sh*t', but also acknowledged that Schnapp was young and prone to mistakes: "I think that, to be fair, first let’s be chill about it. Like Noah is a kid, but, I don’t even know how old he is, but he’s not even over – like there’s no way he’s over 21."

Joseph later responded to the whole saga, telling GQ that he found it "flattering".

Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn's reps have not responded to the dating rumours.