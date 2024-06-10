Doja Cat 'The Scarlet Tour' Setlist: What songs does she perform and who is supporting her?

Doja Cat 'The Scarlet Tour' Full Setlist: What songs does she perform and who is supporting her?

What songs does Doja Cat sing on her 'Scarlet' Tour and who is her support act in the UK? Here's everything you need to know.

Doja Cat is busy on tour across the UK and Europe, after wowing fans in the US earlier this year performing fan faves and new songs from 'Scarlet'.

The 'Paint The Town Red' singer is coming to the UK and Europe in June 2024, which has left fans wondering what songs she will sing in her first UK shows since 2019.

So, what is Doja Cat's full 'Scarlet' Tour setlist and who is opening for her? Here's everything you need to know ahead of the tour dates.

What is Doja Cat's full setlist for her UK and Europe dates?

Here is Doja Cat's set list from her US & Canada dates, and her UK set list is likely to be very similar (via Setlist.fm)

Act I

1. WYM Freestyle

2. Demons

3. Tia Tamera

4. Shutcho

5. Agora Hills

Act II

6. Attention

7. Often

8. Red Room (Hiatus Kaiyote cover)

9. Balut

10. Gun

11. Ain’t Sh*t

Act III

12. Woman

13. Say So

14. Get Into It (Yuh)

15. Need to Know

16. Kiss Me More

Act IV

17. Paint the Town Red

18. Streets

19. F*ck the Girls (FTG)

20. Act V

21. 97

22. Can’t Wait

23. Go Off

24. Ouchies

25. Wet Vagina

Who is Doja Cat's support act?

The 'Agora Hills' rapper will be supported by rising star Hemlocke Springs.

She is from North Carolina, and is a indie-pop artist best known for her 2022 viral hit Girlfriend.

In the US & Canada leg, Doja Cat had Ice Spice and Doechii open for her.