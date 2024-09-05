Central Cee ft. Raye 'Moi' lyrics meaning revealed

By Anna Suffolk

What are the lyrics to Central Cee and Raye's new song 'Moi'? Here's everything you need to know.

British artists Raye and Central Cee have teamed up on a new track called 'Moi', mixes Raye's captivating vocals singing French with Central Cee's sharp vocal delivery.

The music video for "Moi," directed by Don Prod, adds a visual feast to the single’s allure. Filmed over several days, the video captures Central Cee in a fleet of Rose Gold supercars cruising from London to Paris.

So, what are the lyrics to Central Cee and Raye's new track 'Moi' and what is the French-to-English translation? Here's everything you need to know.

Central Cee is back with a new track. . Picture: Alamy

What are the lyrics to Central Cee ft. Raye's new song 'Moi'?

Here are the full lyrics to MOI FT RAYE

Raye

Je pense a toi.

J’aimerais te voir, ce soir.

Je ne suis pas amoureuse de toi.

Fait semblant, avec moi

I wonder why,

There’s a stone cold breeze as I kiss him goodbye

Paris is the city of love they say

But not for him and I

C’est la dernière fois fois pour toi et moi.

Ouais ouais j’ai compris que même le bad b*tch pleurant.

Je rentre à la maison en Eurostar.

Ce soir fait semblant avec moi.

Central Cee

What’s that smell in the chest of drawers?

Young boy selling them benz and scores

Gotta get rich in desperate cause

Talk about drill gotta mention moi

No homo but I slept with bro

Broke, I was sharing my bredrin’s clothes

Then I got rich and I kept them close

Talk about real gotta mention moi

I can’t have one girl I need un, deux, trois

2+1 tell her come over

Gave her the d*ck like I’m on Adderall

I don’t take drugs though, I f*ck sober

French girl asked do I know Koba

I’m in Champs Elysée in a Jeep chauffeur

She try ask will I eat? no suh

I used to sleep on a cheap sofa

019 we was kitchen whipping

If they had TikTok them times

And a man asked me what I do for a living

Then I would’ve started fibbing

Sirens they had my heartbeat skipping

I was a good boy till I started sinning

Car full of bud, park the habad

They can’t even judge ‘cos I came from the mud

What would you do in Cee’s position?

They gave me a fish, they ain’t teach me fishing

Back in the day I had decent b*tches

But they ain’t got nothing on my recent women

What would you do in Cee’s position?

They gave me a fish, they ain’t teach me fishing

Back in the day I had decent...

But they ain’t got nothing on my recent ...

What’s that smell in the chest of drawers?

Young boy selling them benz and scores

Gotta get rich in desperate cause

Talk about drill gotta mention moi

No homo but I slept with bro

Broke, I was sharing my bredrin’s clothes

Then I got rich and I kept them close

Talk about real gotta mention moi

I value my life I can’t die this young

There’s so much fun that I’m yet to have

I got a thing for India love

There’s so much gyal that I’m yet to bang

The way that I’m in and out of these countries

F*ck and duck I don’t get to hang

Put on my cape and set her free

I’m the reason that she left her man

Good things come to those who wait

I don’t believe that though, you gotta grind

Two iPhones gotta switch devices

Bro showing me which sticks to buy

I’m here tonight but gone tomorrow

If you wanna f*ck then quick decide

The United Kingdom tax too high

So I might leave and dip Dubai

What would you do in Cee’s position?

They gave me a fish, they ain’t teach me fishing

Back in the day I had decent b*tches

But they ain’t got nothing on my recent women

What would you do in Cee’s position?

They gave me a fish, they ain’t teach me fishing

Back in the day I had decent...

But they ain’t got nothing on my recent ...

What’s that smell in the chest of drawers?

Young boy selling them benz and scores

Gotta get rich in desperate cause

Talk about drill gotta mention moi

No homo but I slept with bro

Broke, I was sharing my bredrin’s clothes

Then I got rich and I kept them close

Talk about real gotta mention moi

What is the French to English translation for Central Cee ft Raye's song 'Moi'?

Raye speaks some of her lyrics in French, including the first part of the song.

Je pense a toi. (I'm thinking of you)

J’aimerais te voir, ce soir. (I would like to see you tonight)

Je ne suis pas amoureuse de toi. (I'm not in love with you)

Fait semblant, avec moi (Pretend with me)

C’est la dernière fois fois pour toi et moi. (This is the last time for you and me)

Ouais ouais j’ai compris que même le bad b*tch pleurant. (Yeah yeah I understood that even bad b*tches cry)

Je rentre à la maison en Eurostar. (I'm coming home by Eurostar)

Ce soir fait semblant avec moi. (Tonight pretend with me)