5 September 2024, 21:30
What are the lyrics to Central Cee and Raye's new song 'Moi'? Here's everything you need to know.
British artists Raye and Central Cee have teamed up on a new track called 'Moi', mixes Raye's captivating vocals singing French with Central Cee's sharp vocal delivery.
The music video for "Moi," directed by Don Prod, adds a visual feast to the single’s allure. Filmed over several days, the video captures Central Cee in a fleet of Rose Gold supercars cruising from London to Paris.
So, what are the lyrics to Central Cee and Raye's new track 'Moi' and what is the French-to-English translation? Here's everything you need to know.
Here are the full lyrics to MOI FT RAYE
Raye
Je pense a toi.
J’aimerais te voir, ce soir.
Je ne suis pas amoureuse de toi.
Fait semblant, avec moi
I wonder why,
There’s a stone cold breeze as I kiss him goodbye
Paris is the city of love they say
But not for him and I
C’est la dernière fois fois pour toi et moi.
Ouais ouais j’ai compris que même le bad b*tch pleurant.
Je rentre à la maison en Eurostar.
Ce soir fait semblant avec moi.
Central Cee
What’s that smell in the chest of drawers?
Young boy selling them benz and scores
Gotta get rich in desperate cause
Talk about drill gotta mention moi
No homo but I slept with bro
Broke, I was sharing my bredrin’s clothes
Then I got rich and I kept them close
Talk about real gotta mention moi
I can’t have one girl I need un, deux, trois
2+1 tell her come over
Gave her the d*ck like I’m on Adderall
I don’t take drugs though, I f*ck sober
French girl asked do I know Koba
I’m in Champs Elysée in a Jeep chauffeur
She try ask will I eat? no suh
I used to sleep on a cheap sofa
019 we was kitchen whipping
If they had TikTok them times
And a man asked me what I do for a living
Then I would’ve started fibbing
Sirens they had my heartbeat skipping
I was a good boy till I started sinning
Car full of bud, park the habad
They can’t even judge ‘cos I came from the mud
What would you do in Cee’s position?
They gave me a fish, they ain’t teach me fishing
Back in the day I had decent b*tches
But they ain’t got nothing on my recent women
What would you do in Cee’s position?
They gave me a fish, they ain’t teach me fishing
Back in the day I had decent...
But they ain’t got nothing on my recent ...
What’s that smell in the chest of drawers?
Young boy selling them benz and scores
Gotta get rich in desperate cause
Talk about drill gotta mention moi
No homo but I slept with bro
Broke, I was sharing my bredrin’s clothes
Then I got rich and I kept them close
Talk about real gotta mention moi
I value my life I can’t die this young
There’s so much fun that I’m yet to have
I got a thing for India love
There’s so much gyal that I’m yet to bang
The way that I’m in and out of these countries
F*ck and duck I don’t get to hang
Put on my cape and set her free
I’m the reason that she left her man
Good things come to those who wait
I don’t believe that though, you gotta grind
Two iPhones gotta switch devices
Bro showing me which sticks to buy
I’m here tonight but gone tomorrow
If you wanna f*ck then quick decide
The United Kingdom tax too high
So I might leave and dip Dubai
What would you do in Cee’s position?
They gave me a fish, they ain’t teach me fishing
Back in the day I had decent b*tches
But they ain’t got nothing on my recent women
What would you do in Cee’s position?
They gave me a fish, they ain’t teach me fishing
Back in the day I had decent...
But they ain’t got nothing on my recent ...
What’s that smell in the chest of drawers?
Young boy selling them benz and scores
Gotta get rich in desperate cause
Talk about drill gotta mention moi
No homo but I slept with bro
Broke, I was sharing my bredrin’s clothes
Then I got rich and I kept them close
Talk about real gotta mention moi
Raye speaks some of her lyrics in French, including the first part of the song.
Je pense a toi. (I'm thinking of you)
J’aimerais te voir, ce soir. (I would like to see you tonight)
Je ne suis pas amoureuse de toi. (I'm not in love with you)
Fait semblant, avec moi (Pretend with me)
C’est la dernière fois fois pour toi et moi. (This is the last time for you and me)
Ouais ouais j’ai compris que même le bad b*tch pleurant. (Yeah yeah I understood that even bad b*tches cry)
Je rentre à la maison en Eurostar. (I'm coming home by Eurostar)
Ce soir fait semblant avec moi. (Tonight pretend with me)