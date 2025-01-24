Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red Break Down the Lyrics to Their Hit Anthem 'Fat, Juicy & Wet (FJW)'

Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red Break Down the Lyrics to Their Hit Anthem 'Fat, Juicy & Wet'. Picture: Client

By Anna Suffolk

What is the meaning behind the lyrics to Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red's new song 'Fat, Juicy & Wet (FJW)'? Here's a complete lyric breakdown for their new bop.

Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red have teamed up for a brand new song called Fat, Juicy & Wet (FJW), and is the ultimate feel-good anthem.

The duo have also released a music video for the new single, with Bruno Mars' most recent collaborators Rosé (APT) and Lady Gaga (Die With A Smile) making surprise guest cameos in the video.

So, what are the lyrics to Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red's new single 'Fat, Juicy & Wet (FJW)'? Here's the full lyric breakdown.

Bruno Mars has teamed up with Sexyy Red. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red's new song 'Fat, Juicy & Wet (FJW)'?

Here are the full lyrics to Fat, Juicy & Wet:

[Intro: Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars]

Ooh (Alright)

Yeah

Yeah, it's Sexyy (Alright)

Hey, Bruno, ooh

[Chorus: Bruno Mars]

Fat, juicy, and wet (Ah-ah)

I don't even gangb-ng, p-ssy so good

Make me throw up a set (Ah-ah), uh

That good kitty-kitty, good kitty-kitty

Make it my pet (Ah-ah, ah-ah)

Pretty p-ssy type of p-ssy

You ain't ever gon' forget (Ah-ah)

Fat, juicy, and wet (Wet), wet (Wet), wet (Wet), wet (Wet)

[Verse 1: Sexyy Red]

P-ssy like w--d, p-ssy like d-pe

P-ssy like c-caine, put it up your nose

Ayy, slob on my cl-t, suck on my toes

Twenty-four karat, p-ssy drip like gold (Ooh)

Throw my legs back, eat my b--ty from the front (Mm)

Milk mustache on your face when I c-m (Yeah)

Hit it from the bottom, hit it from the top (Yeah)

Pop go the p-ssy 'cause the p-ssy say, "Pop"

[Pre-Chorus: Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars]

(Alright) Ooh, ooh, slide in it now, slide in it now, slide

(Alright) I'ma throw it back, let me give you that, that

[Chorus: Bruno Mars & Sexyy Red]

Fat, juicy, and wet (Fat, juicy, and wet)

I don't even g-ng bang, p-ssy so good

Make me throw up a set (Throw it up, throw it up), uh

That good kitty-kitty, good kitty-kitty

Make it my pet (Uh, uh-huh, Sexyy)

Pretty p-ssy, type of p-ssy

You ain't ever gon' forget (You ain't ever gon' forget)

Fat, juicy, and wet (Wet), wet (Wet), wet (Wet), wet (Wet)

[Verse 2: Sexyy Red]

Bust down, middle part, bada-- b-tch

You ain't never had punani like this

T-tties on your forehead, t-tties on your chin

T-tties on t-tties with my big t-tty friends

(Do it, Sexyy, do it, Sexyy, do it)

Arch your back, put you’re a-- into it (Baow)

Squirt in your mouth, squirt on your bed

Coochie water autograph, signed "Sexyy Red" (Yeah)

[Pre-Chorus: Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars]

(Alright) Ooh, ooh, slide in it now, slide in it now, slide

(Alright) I'ma throw it back, let me give you that, that

[Chorus: Bruno Mars & Sexyy Red]

Fat, juicy, and wet (Fat, juicy, and wet)

I don't even g-ng b-ng, p-ssy so good

Make me throw up a set (Throw it up, throw it up), yee

That good kitty-kitty, good kitty-kitty

Make it my pet (Uh, uh-huh, Sexyy)

Pretty p-ssy, type of p-ssy

You ain't ever gon' forget (You ain't ever gon' forget)

Fat, juicy, and wet (Wet), wet (Wet), wet (Wet), wet (Wet)

[Outro: Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars]

Do it, Sexyy, do it, Sexyy, do it

(Do it, Sexyy, do it, Sexyy, do it)

You better arch your back, put your ass into it

(Do it, Sexyy, do it, Sexyy, do it)

Do it, Sexyy, do it, Sexyy, do it

(Do it, Sexyy, do it, Sexyy, do it)

You better arch your back, put you’re a-- into it

(Do it, Sexyy, do it, Sexyy, do it) Fat, juicy, and wet

Sexyy Red has teamed up with Bruno Mars! Picture: Getty

What is the meaning behind Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red's new song 'Fat, Juicy & Wet (FJW)'?

Bruno and Sexyy Red dropped this song out of the blue, but did tease it a few days before the release.

It is the second single from Bruno Mars' hotly-anticipated fourth studio album.

Bruno expressed his desire to work with Sexyy Red and record a “strip club anthem”, and low and behold - Fat, Juicy & Wet was made!