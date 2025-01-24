Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red Break Down the Lyrics to Their Hit Anthem 'Fat, Juicy & Wet (FJW)'

24 January 2025, 10:59 | Updated: 24 January 2025, 11:32

Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red Break Down the Lyrics to Their Hit Anthem 'Fat, Juicy & Wet'
Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red Break Down the Lyrics to Their Hit Anthem 'Fat, Juicy & Wet'. Picture: Client

By Anna Suffolk

What is the meaning behind the lyrics to Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red's new song 'Fat, Juicy & Wet (FJW)'? Here's a complete lyric breakdown for their new bop.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red have teamed up for a brand new song called Fat, Juicy & Wet (FJW), and is the ultimate feel-good anthem.

The duo have also released a music video for the new single, with Bruno Mars' most recent collaborators Rosé (APT) and Lady Gaga (Die With A Smile) making surprise guest cameos in the video.

So, what are the lyrics to Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red's new single 'Fat, Juicy & Wet (FJW)'? Here's the full lyric breakdown.

Bruno Mars has teamed up with Sexyy Red.
Bruno Mars has teamed up with Sexyy Red. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red's new song 'Fat, Juicy & Wet (FJW)'?

Here are the full lyrics to Fat, Juicy & Wet:

[Intro: Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars]

Ooh (Alright)

Yeah

Yeah, it's Sexyy (Alright)

Hey, Bruno, ooh

[Chorus: Bruno Mars]

Fat, juicy, and wet (Ah-ah)

I don't even gangb-ng, p-ssy so good

Make me throw up a set (Ah-ah), uh

That good kitty-kitty, good kitty-kitty

Make it my pet (Ah-ah, ah-ah)

Pretty p-ssy type of p-ssy

You ain't ever gon' forget (Ah-ah)

Fat, juicy, and wet (Wet), wet (Wet), wet (Wet), wet (Wet)

[Verse 1: Sexyy Red]

P-ssy like w--d, p-ssy like d-pe

P-ssy like c-caine, put it up your nose

Ayy, slob on my cl-t, suck on my toes

Twenty-four karat, p-ssy drip like gold (Ooh)

Throw my legs back, eat my b--ty from the front (Mm)

Milk mustache on your face when I c-m (Yeah)

Hit it from the bottom, hit it from the top (Yeah)

Pop go the p-ssy 'cause the p-ssy say, "Pop"

[Pre-Chorus: Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars]

(Alright) Ooh, ooh, slide in it now, slide in it now, slide

(Alright) I'ma throw it back, let me give you that, that

[Chorus: Bruno Mars & Sexyy Red]

Fat, juicy, and wet (Fat, juicy, and wet)

I don't even g-ng bang, p-ssy so good

Make me throw up a set (Throw it up, throw it up), uh

That good kitty-kitty, good kitty-kitty

Make it my pet (Uh, uh-huh, Sexyy)

Pretty p-ssy, type of p-ssy

You ain't ever gon' forget (You ain't ever gon' forget)

Fat, juicy, and wet (Wet), wet (Wet), wet (Wet), wet (Wet)

[Verse 2: Sexyy Red]

Bust down, middle part, bada-- b-tch

You ain't never had punani like this

T-tties on your forehead, t-tties on your chin

T-tties on t-tties with my big t-tty friends

(Do it, Sexyy, do it, Sexyy, do it)

Arch your back, put you’re a-- into it (Baow)

Squirt in your mouth, squirt on your bed

Coochie water autograph, signed "Sexyy Red" (Yeah)

[Pre-Chorus: Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars]

(Alright) Ooh, ooh, slide in it now, slide in it now, slide

(Alright) I'ma throw it back, let me give you that, that

[Chorus: Bruno Mars & Sexyy Red]

Fat, juicy, and wet (Fat, juicy, and wet)

I don't even g-ng b-ng, p-ssy so good

Make me throw up a set (Throw it up, throw it up), yee

That good kitty-kitty, good kitty-kitty

Make it my pet (Uh, uh-huh, Sexyy)

Pretty p-ssy, type of p-ssy

You ain't ever gon' forget (You ain't ever gon' forget)

Fat, juicy, and wet (Wet), wet (Wet), wet (Wet), wet (Wet)

[Outro: Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars]

Do it, Sexyy, do it, Sexyy, do it

(Do it, Sexyy, do it, Sexyy, do it)

You better arch your back, put your ass into it

(Do it, Sexyy, do it, Sexyy, do it)

Do it, Sexyy, do it, Sexyy, do it

(Do it, Sexyy, do it, Sexyy, do it)

You better arch your back, put you’re a-- into it

(Do it, Sexyy, do it, Sexyy, do it) Fat, juicy, and wet

Sexyy Red has teamed up with Bruno Mars!
Sexyy Red has teamed up with Bruno Mars! Picture: Getty

What is the meaning behind Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red's new song 'Fat, Juicy & Wet (FJW)'?

Bruno and Sexyy Red dropped this song out of the blue, but did tease it a few days before the release.

It is the second single from Bruno Mars' hotly-anticipated fourth studio album.

Bruno expressed his desire to work with Sexyy Red and record a “strip club anthem”, and low and behold - Fat, Juicy & Wet was made!

Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars - Fat Juicy & Wet (Official Music Video)

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show 2025: Date, Setlist & Location

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show 2025: Date, Setlist & Location

What happened between Love Island's Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore and why did they split?

What happened between Love Island's Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore and why did they split?
Central Cee & Dave explain the lyrics behind new song 'CRG'

Central Cee & Dave explain the lyrics behind new song 'CRG'

The BRIT Awards 2025: Full list of nominations & how to vote

The BRIT Awards 2025: Full list of nominations & how to vote

Trending

Central Cee’s Net Worth in 2024: Inside his rap fortune

Central Cee’s Net Worth in 2025: Inside his rap fortune

The 2025 MOBO Awards: Nominees, Performers & How to Watch

The 2025 MOBO Awards: Nominees, Performers & How to Watch

Who left Love Island All Stars last night? Dumped Islanders list

Who left Love Island All Stars last night? Full list of dumped Islanders

Central Cee's debut album 'Can't Rush Greatness': Release date, tracklist & features

Central Cee's debut album 'Can't Rush Greatness': Release date, tracklist & features

YOU Season 5: Release date and cast

Netflix's YOU Season 5: Release Date, Cast & More

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working