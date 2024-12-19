Bhad Bhabie addresses 'cheating' on Le Vaughn with rapper Chief Keef amid Alabama Barker feud

Bhad Bhabie addresses 'cheating' on Le Vaughn with rapper Chief Keef amid Alabama Barker feud. Picture: INSTAGRAM

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, has responded to claims she cheated on on-off boyfriend Le Vaughn with rapper Chief Keef.

Bhad Bhabie has addressed claims she 'cheated' on her ex-boyfriend and Baby Daddy Le Vaughn with rapper Chief Keef.

The 21-year-old is currently in a feud with Alabama Barker after the timelines of the duo having relations with Le Vaughn seemingly overlapped, with Bregoli now taking to Instagram live to set the record straight.

She revealed that she was actually the first to cheat on Le Vaughn, and named rapper Chief Keef as the person she was having relations with.

Bhad Bhabie and her ex boyfriend, Le Vaughn. Picture: Instagram @BHADBHABIE

In the livestream, Danielle Bregoli claimed she was the first one to cheat in the relationship with Le Vaughn.

She explained that the pair got drunk and she ended up reaching out to her ex-boyfriend Chief Keef, who she refers as 'Sosa'.

"So I was the one that cheated first. I cheated by calling Sosa from the jump,” the 21-year-old revealed, who welcomed her first child with Le Vaughn earlier this year.

Alabama, 18, is the daughter of Travis Barker. Picture: Instagram

Bhad Bhabie then explained that she was told by a friend that Le Vaughn and Alabama Barker had met up with each other, leading her to confront the pair.

Bregoli also said in the livestream that Barker should have known Le Vaughn was dating Bhad Bhabie as he has a tattoo of her name on his neck.

She then revealed that her and Le Vaughn have now split, and said 'I would never beef with a b**** about a man."

