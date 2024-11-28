What have Ashanti and Nelly said about having a second baby?

28 November 2024, 11:55

What have Ashanti and Nelly said about having a second baby?
What have Ashanti and Nelly said about having a second baby? Picture: Getty

Is Ashanti pregnant again and is she expecting her second child with husband Nelly? Here's everything we know about her second alleged pregnancy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ashanti and Nelly most recently welcomed their first child together, a son Kareem Kenkaide 'KK' Hayes in July 2024, and reports now say she is pregnant with baby number two.

The pair got secretly married a year ago following their reconciliation earlier in 2023 after they dated on-and-off for a decade before.

So, what have Ashanti and Nelly said about a second alleged pregnancy? Here's everything you need to know about the rumours they are expecting their second child together.

Ashanti and Nelly welcomed their first child together in July.
Ashanti and Nelly welcomed their first child together in July. Picture: Getty

Is Ashanti pregnant again?

Ashanti and Nelly have not publicly announced they are expecting another baby, and continue to raise their newborn son KK together.

However, Insiders have told the Jasmine Brand that Ashanti and Nelly are expecting another baby.

Their newborn son Kareem Kenkaide is Ashanti's first baby, but Nelly has a few more older children.

Ashanti and Nelly in May 2024.
Ashanti and Nelly in May 2024 before their baby was born. . Picture: Instagram

Nelly is dad to son Cornell III, 25, and daughter, Chanelle, 30. He also played a huge role in raising niece Sydney and nephew Shawn after his sister, Jackie Donahue, passed in 2005.

Ashanti has opened up about first-time motherhood, telling ET that she was extremely emotional welcoming her son into the world.

“I cried it was just so emotional and spiritual at the same time. Having a vision of this moment for so long … it was such an electrifying feeling,” she said.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Drake 'concerned' Kendrick Lamar will perform 'Not Like Us' at Super Bowl halftime show amid lawsuit

Drake 'concerned' Kendrick Lamar will perform 'Not Like Us' at Super Bowl halftime show amid lawsuit
The Weeknd new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow': Release Date, Tracklist & More

The Weeknd new album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow': Release Date, Tracklist & More

Kendrick Lamar Net Worth 2024: How much money has the rapper made?

Kendrick Lamar Net Worth 2024: How much money has the rapper made?

When is SZA’s new album ‘Lana’ coming out? Release date & time

When is SZA’s new album ‘Lana’ coming out? Singer confirms 2024 release date

Trending

Drake 'files second lawsuit' against UMG alleging defamation over Kendrick Lamar's 'false' song

Drake 'files second lawsuit' against UMG alleging defamation over Kendrick Lamar's 'false' song
Halle Bailey seen with ex-boyfriend DDG for first time since split

Halle Bailey seen with ex-boyfriend DDG for first time since split

Mustard reacts to viral Kendrick Lamar 'mustard' meme

Mustard reacts to viral Kendrick Lamar 'mustard' meme

Is Drake suing Kendrick Lamar? Inside the UMG 'Not Like Us' lawsuit

Is Drake suing Kendrick Lamar? Inside the UMG 'Not Like Us' lawsuit

Chris Brown dating history: from Karrueche Tran to Ammika Harris

Chris Brown dating history: from Karrueche Tran to Ammika Harris

Chris Brown

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working