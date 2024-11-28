What have Ashanti and Nelly said about having a second baby?

Picture: Getty

Is Ashanti pregnant again and is she expecting her second child with husband Nelly? Here's everything we know about her second alleged pregnancy.

Ashanti and Nelly most recently welcomed their first child together, a son Kareem Kenkaide 'KK' Hayes in July 2024, and reports now say she is pregnant with baby number two.

The pair got secretly married a year ago following their reconciliation earlier in 2023 after they dated on-and-off for a decade before.

So, what have Ashanti and Nelly said about a second alleged pregnancy? Here's everything you need to know about the rumours they are expecting their second child together.

Picture: Getty

Is Ashanti pregnant again?

Ashanti and Nelly have not publicly announced they are expecting another baby, and continue to raise their newborn son KK together.

However, Insiders have told the Jasmine Brand that Ashanti and Nelly are expecting another baby.

Their newborn son Kareem Kenkaide is Ashanti's first baby, but Nelly has a few more older children.

Picture: Instagram

Nelly is dad to son Cornell III, 25, and daughter, Chanelle, 30. He also played a huge role in raising niece Sydney and nephew Shawn after his sister, Jackie Donahue, passed in 2005.

Ashanti has opened up about first-time motherhood, telling ET that she was extremely emotional welcoming her son into the world.

“I cried it was just so emotional and spiritual at the same time. Having a vision of this moment for so long … it was such an electrifying feeling,” she said.