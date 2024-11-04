What is Ashanti's Net Worth in 2024? Inside her music fortune amid Nelly marriage

Ashanti's net worth in 2024 has been revealed and the 'Foolish' singer has amassed a huge fortune amid her marriage to superstar Nelly.

Ashanti has been in the music industry for decades, known for her hits including 'Foolish' and 'Rock With You', and has amassed a huge net worth.

The 44-year-old singer recently had a baby with Nelly, another R&B singer, and has married her on-off partner last year.

So, what is Ashanti's net worth in 2024 and how did she make her fortune? Here's everything you need to know.

As of 2024, Ashanti is worth a huge $20 million according to The Richest. She has amassed this fortune through her music career, which has lasted decades.

As well as singing, Ashanti is also an established actress, including "John Tucker Must Die" and "Resident Evil: Extinction".

Ashanti has also made a career in philanthropy, and frequently donates money to important causes and funds.

What is Nelly's net worth? His music fortune revealed

Nelly is also a very successful R&B singer, and is known for his songs including 'Hot in Herre'.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is worth a whopping $70 million in 2024. In 2023, he sold half of his music catalogue for $50 million, meaning overall it is worth $100 million.

Nelly has quite the property portfolio and businesses, including an alcohol company and many charitable pursuits.