What has Ashanti & Nelly named their baby boy? Meaning behind son’s name

By Anna Suffolk

What is the meaning behind Ashanti and Nelly's baby boy Kareem Kenkaide Hayes? Here's everything you need to know.

Ashanti and Nelly have welcomed their baby together on 18 July 2024, and revealed they had a baby boy!

The pair kept the news to themselves for a month before announcing the happy news on their Instagram account, and revealed their little one's name - Kareem Kenkaide Hayes. `

So, what is the meaning behind their baby boy's name? Here's everything you need to know including their adorable nickname and inspiration.

What is the meaning behind Ashanti and Nelly's baby name 'Kareem Kenkaide Hayes'?

The singers spoke about their little ones name on an Instagram post announcing the birth of their baby boy, including the sweet meaning.

"Kenkaide is my dad's name, and obviously my dad has only girls," Ashanti told Entertainment Tonight. Kareem is of Arabic origins and means "generous, kind and dignified," she added.

They revealed their baby will be nicknamed KK, with Nelly making the final decision on the name. "His dad named him with a lot of pride" and thought the name was "really, really dope."

She also revealed that Kareem arrived earlier than expected, and Nelly had to fly in at the last minute to be there for the birth.

"Having all of us in the delivery room and seeing his face for the first time, I cried it was just so emotional and spiritual at the same time," she said.

Ashanti and Nelly previously dated in the early 2000s before splitting and reconciling last year.